Casino Camping: Tons of recommendations for this great campground alternative

If you’ve been around here for a while, you may remember our Casino Camping column, which we last published back in April of this year (read the most recent installment). Well, we’ve brought back that popular column and we need your help! If you have a favorite or not-so-favorite casino that offers RV parking or camping, please let us know on the form at the bottom of this article. Tell us about your experiences there too.

Casino camping can be a great alternative to crowded campgrounds

Casino camping can be a great alternative to private and state campgrounds, many of which are experiencing severe crowding. “Camping” at casinos can range from basic pavement parking to full-fledged RV resorts. My husband and I seldom find casino parking lots or even the casino RV parks full.

When planning travel routes it is helpful to have an arsenal of places to camp, including at casinos. Almost all the casinos are open again after long COVID closures, with some restrictions still in place like mask-wearing and social distancing, depending on the local and state guidelines.

If planning to stop for the night or even a few days at a casino, it is always advisable to contact the casino ahead of time to make sure that they allow overnight RV parking. Find out where to park and if you need a permit or must sign up for a player’s card. It is always good, though not required, to spend a little money at the casino, even if not gambling. Casinos usually have some great buffets and restaurants. If the casino has an RV park, call ahead to check availability and reserve a spot.

Here’s what our readers have to say this week about Casino Camping…

Our RVtravel.com readers and social media friends have some great advice about casino camping.

Seven Feathers Casino Resort. Canyonville, Oregon

Kevin C. sent us info about the very popular Seven Feathers Casino and Resort. “Seven Feathers Resort in Canyonville, OR, is a great stopping point just off I-5 exit 99. It’s a bit pricey but they are a first-class operation. Free shuttle to the casino.”

Editor’s note: Many of our readers enjoy and recommend Seven Feathers Casino Resort. It has been brought up more than once in past installments of this column. Read more here.

Address: 325 Quintioosa Blvd., Canyonville, Oregon. Phone: 541-839-3599. Website.

Mystic Lake Casino and Dakotah Meadows RV Park, Prior Lake, Minnesota

Mary D. sent us information about another popular casino, this one in Minnesota. She writes, “Dakotah Meadows at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN, is a spacious park, well kept, has great weekly rates, lots of grass for the dogs and open a longer season than other parks in MN. They have gas and diesel and a car/RV wash on site. There’s also a lot for free overnight boondocking with the trucks.

Editors note: We stay at Dakotah Meadows often, particularly in the off-season. It is open year-round but can be difficult to get reservations for weekends. However, water is shut off for the season at all RV sites. Gas is always a great price and the self-service car wash is an added benefit.

Address: 2341 Park Pl NW, Prior Lake, MN. Phone: 952-445-8800. Website.

Indian Casinos, multiple locations

Hal G. wrote in and said, “Have you used Indian casinos in California and Arizona? They are very convenient and easy to use. They can be anything from a parking lot to a 5-star resort. Always pay attention when booking.”

Editor’s note: There are 76 Indian gaming casinos in California. It is the largest Indian gaming state in the nation.

Variety of locations at American Indian Casinos website.

Horseshoe Casino, Council Bluffs, Iowa

This casino is close to reader John S. John writes, “Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has an RV park. It’s actually a large paved area. I have never camped there as I only live two miles away, but I always drive by. According to their website, they have electrical and water hook ups. They also have a bathhouse and dump station. The nice thing about it is that it sits right next to Interstate-80 and a Bass Pro Shop. It’s at the South 24th St exit off I-80 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Note: Interstate-80 in Council Bluffs is a dual-divided highway. There is an ‘express’ side with no exits, and a ‘local’ side with exits. You must be on the local side to exit at the South 24th Street exit.”

Address: 2701 23rd Ave, Council Bluffs, IA. Phone: (712) 323-2500. Website.

Distant Drums RV Resort, Camp Verde, Arizona

Judith M. wrote in about an RV resort with a shuttle service to Cliff Castle Casino. “The casinos we have camped at have been very nice. Distant Drums RV Park in Camp Verde, AZ, especially. They have nice bathrooms and laundry rooms. They are near Sedona and Cottonwood. There is a free shuttle to and from the casino. We have stayed there many times.”

Editor’s note: We have stayed there multiple times and taken the shuttle to Cliff Castle Casino. It is a very busy park so call ahead to make reservations.

Address: 583 W Middle Verde Rd, Camp Verde, AZ. Phone: (928) 554-8000. Website.

East Coast casinos? Reader wants information

Roland M. would like to know what casinos others have liked on the East Coast. Roland writes, “Would like some input on East Coast casino camping possibilities.” If you have some you like, please tell us about them in the form below. Thank you!

Stopping at a casino or are you a casino camping newbie?

The American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information. It also comes with a whole bunch of coupons!

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information, particularly for RVers.

Tell us about casinos you like that other RVers might like. If you have any tips or secrets about casino “camping,” tell us those too, please!