Best RVs of 2021 honored in free, online magazine

In recent years, RV Business Magazine (RVB) has named one “RV of the Year” and four finalists along with a series of “Top Debuts.” Winning one of the awards is a big deal for a manufacturer.

The publication is doing things differently this year. The past year, after all, has been anything but normal. Neither of the national-scale trade shows at which RV Business ordinarily reviews many new models were held in 2021 due to the pandemic. So the industry-leading trade journal shifted its gears.

“Instead of singling out one RV of the year and four finalists, we’re recognizing what RVB’s staff and contributors consider the best of the best for the new model year,” said RVB publisher Sherman Goldenberg.

He noted that this year the publication is highlighting – in no particular order – “RVB’s Top 10 RVs of the Year” along with 24 “Top Debuts” and another 32 “Must-See” units.

Lucky for RVers, the publication is available free online, providing another valuable tool to anyone researching the purchase of a new RV. For others, it’s just good reading — a way to keep up what the leading industry publication considers the best new models of the coming year. You can read the publication instantly by clicking here.