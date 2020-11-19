RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 19, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Today’s thought

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” ―Mahatma Gandhi

On this day in history: 1863 – American Civil War: U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg Address at the dedication ceremony for the military cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Tip of the Day

Another fix for “hitch clunk”

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We recently talked about an annoying phenomenon that travel trailer RVers sometimes face: hitch clunk. Slop in the hitch system allows the trailer a bit of room to move on the hitch, and as you pull forward from a stop you may hear a “clunk!” and perhaps another when stopping.

Well, as everyone declares, there’s more than one way to quiet a clunk. Reader Mel G. weighs in with a solution of his own, one that he feels might even be a simpler fix. Read Mel’s tip here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Starcraft Autumn Ridge 182RB Travel Trailer. As he reports, “For couples looking to get into RVing, this might be a good place to start your search. Or, it’s a good choice even for experienced couples who want a very usable but compact design that allows you to camp in places off-limits to larger RVs.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

How to prevent a thief from stealing your RV surge protector

If you use a surge protector when you plug in your RV (you absolutely should!), it’s a good idea to secure it so a thief can’t steal it. We hear reports at RVtravel.com quite often from readers whose surge protectors disappeared during the night or when they were away from their RV. Here’s a way to secure it, as well as some more tips from savvy readers in the Comments below the article.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Reader poll

Do you believe there is intelligent life on other planets?

READER ASSIGNMENT

Do you work remotely from your RV?

Some RV manufacturers are refocusing their designs to cater to customers looking for mobile office space. The rise in remote work prompted by the pandemic has led many people to take up a “work from anywhere” lifestyle. Do you work from your RV? Have you modified your workspace? Please tell us about it, and we’ll share your story and photos with readers. Submit your story and photo(s) here.

Quick Tip

Tilted dump station? Level up the playing field

You’d think you’ve seen everything until you get to the dump station where the pavement is tilted off and away from the dump port. How will you ever get all the stuff out of your holding tanks if it’s cowering on the opposite side of the tank? If your rig is equipped with leveling jacks, it’s time for manual deployment. Gently set down the appropriate pad(s) and lift your rig up to overcome the effects of gravity.

Website of the day

RV bloggers give advice to newbies

Well-known RV bloggers give advice on what they wish they’d known when they started.

Device keeps fresh water tank clean

Tony Barthel writes: “The RV Inline Sanitizer is the simplest of solutions. It’s essentially a reservoir in which you put bleach and then use a source hose and a delivery hose to fill your fresh water tank. The sanitizer effectively adds the bleach as you fill the tank. It is truly that simple.” Read more about this nifty device here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 26 percent own a digital clamp meter and use it all the time

• The two natural disasters that readers fear the most are tornadoes and fires

• 13 percent have traveled to Alaska in their RV, and 31 percent would like to

Trivia

The CDC has a PDF that lists “General Physical Activities Defined by Level of Intensity,” and it’s pretty fascinating (and we’ll admit, somewhat humorous) to look through. Some examples of “Moderate activities” are: walking the dog, jumping on a trampoline, competitive table tennis, snorkeling, pheasant and grouse hunting, twirling a baton in a marching band, and milking cows. “Vigorous activities” might include: wheeling a wheelchair, sledding, “playing a heavy musical instrument while actively running in a marching band,” and coal mining. To see the full, very specific, list click here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buddy the Min Pin on his favorite perch in the RV.” —Robert Burnett

Leave here with a laugh

Last night I had such a weird dream! I dreamt that I weighed less than a thousandth of a gram. I woke up and was like 0mg!

