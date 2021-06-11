Hidden storage in your RV? Yup, here’s where to find it

It’s closer than you think… I’m talking about that extra storage space you’ve been looking for. My husband and I never seem to have enough space for things like extra pillows, blankets, and towels. Recently we needed these extras because our grandkids planned to spend some time with us in our RV. I had three days to find a place to put the extra linens because I didn’t want to be tripping over the pillows, etc., while the kiddos were visiting. So, I began my space search…

Under the bed

My first idea was to check out the space under our bed. It held off-season clothes and an extra blanket for our king bed. Way in the back, I spotted our suitcases. After an initial shout of success, I realized that the suitcases already held boots and other off-season footwear. So, my search continued… (If you do have empty suitcases, you can use them for some extra storage.)

Space bag

Next, I went online to see if I might find a way to make my own “space bag.” You’ve probably seen and maybe even used the store-bought ones. You attach a vacuum hose to the bag, and it reduces the volume by removing most of the air from the bag. Well, it is possible to DIY this system! I put my extra linens inside a clean, regular kitchen trash bag and twisted the top closed. Then I put my vacuum hose down into the opening where I held the bag shut and turned on the vacuum. It worked like a charm. My previously huge bag of linens was reduced to a small bag. Now I had less mass to store but still wanted to find a place for my now shrunken linens.

Furniture’s hidden storage spaces

I noticed the space behind our RV recliners. Even when in the reclined position there was quite a bit of room between the chairs and the wall. The linen bag would be visible, but at least out of the way. My gaze wandered over to the sofa, and…

I finally found the perfect place. I know that all RVs are different and RV furniture can vary from coach to coach. However, I removed all the sofa cushions and partially lifted the stow-away sofa bed. There I discovered a nice big space. I’m talking the width and depth of the sofa, minus the sofa’s frame boards. Turns out, the sofa mattress doesn’t sit down inside this space. It rests above it. All that room was perfect for storing the linens. I can easily access them and, when not in use, they are out of sight. The linens only took up a fraction of the total space, so I have a pretty good idea of where the kiddos will store their Legos when they visit.

Check out the space under your sofa and behind other furniture pieces for possible hidden storage. Try the DIY space bag hack. Let us know about other “hidden storage” you’ve discovered in your RV.

