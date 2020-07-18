Big recall on some Jayco Greyhawk, Redhawk and Envoy RVs

Jayco is recalling 3,629 model year 2016-2018 Greyhawk and Redhawk and 2018 Envoy 100 and 200 Series motorhomes. The mounting bracket for the leveling system hydraulic pump may fail and allow the pump or the fluid reservoir to contact the ground.

If the mounting bracket fails and allows the pump and reservoir to contact the ground and possibly detach or leak hydraulic fluids, this increases the risk of a crash.

Jayco will notify owners and dealers will add a support bracket to reinforce the existing support bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 14, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco’s customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903515.