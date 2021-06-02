Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
RV Recalls

Big recall on 2012-2021 Ram trucks. Wheels could fall off

By Chuck Woodbury
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2012-2021 RAM 3500, 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 Cab Chassis, and 5500 Cab Chassis vehicles. Incorrect information in the Service and Owner’s Manuals may cause the flanged lug nuts to be over-tightened, which could result in a broken wheel stud and possible wheel separation. The potential number of vehicles affected is 447,985.

A wheel separation could cause a vehicle crash and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will update the torque specification in the owner’s manual and other published service documents. Dealers will also inspect the vehicle’s wheel studs, replacing them if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 16, 2021. Owners may contact FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US’s numbers for this recall are Y26 and Y36.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

