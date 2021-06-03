Have you ever thought about buying an electric bicycle?

Electric bikes can be a great form of exercise and fun for RVers. Many of them fold up small, so they can fit in your RV’s storage or undercarriage, and those with tired knees and joints won’t have to pedal as much, or as hard.

Carrying a bike with you on your travels allows you to see the campground, or area, in a whole new light. Cover twice the amount of territory, explore new trails, and even meet new friends.

Read this article by one of our writers, Silvana Clark, and see what kind of electric bike she and her husband use.