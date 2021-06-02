RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Issue 1613
Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.
Today’s thought
“When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal; you do not change your decision to get there.” ―
Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Rotisserie Chicken Day!
On this day in history: 1835 – P. T. Barnum and his circus start their first tour of the United States.
Tip of the Day
Prepare early for your RV trips – You’ll be glad you did
By Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101
Prime camping and travel season is here, but is your RV ready to go? Sometimes when we return home from an RV trip all we want to do is sit down and relax. But I’ve learned from past experiences that if I take a little time and be proactive after an RV trip, the RV will always be ready to roll at a moment’s notice.
Here are some tips to help keep your RV ready to roll…
Yesterday’s tip of the day: Easy tips to make sure your RV’s fridge stays cool all summer long
Today’s RV review…
In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 nuCamp T@B CS-S Teardrop Hybrid. As he reports, “The CS-S is kind of a transition trailer between a true teardrop and a larger trailer such as one of nuCamp’s other offerings. There are a number of nifty options for color customization, awnings and more, and the trailers are light enough to be towable by a wide variety of vehicles.” Learn more.
Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Airstream Caravel 22FB Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.
For previous RV reviews, click here.
Is this your RV?
If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 2, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.
If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.
We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.
This RV can store enough water to last years!
(Note: That headline was written tongue-in-cheek.) Henry Schwagly sent us this photo and we got a good laugh out of it. He wrote, “Be sure to pack extra water when dry camping!” Too funny!
Yesterday’s featured article: Need an RV mattress? This MIGHT be your pick to “sleep on it”
Reader poll
Have you ever been stuck in your RV during a storm so violent you feared for your safety?
Sorry to remind you, but please tell us here.
Helpful resources
• NEW: AAA MAP OF COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS (U.S. and Canada)
• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION
• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT
• LATEST RV RECALLS
• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS
Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.
Quick Tip
Dead decal removal
Tired of those worn-out RV sidewall decals crisping up at the edges and making your rig look old and tired? Here’s how one RVer was able to remove his: (1) Use a hair dryer (or heat gun used carefully – works much faster) to warm it up. (2) Slide a fingernail under an edge to begin the pull-off process. Peel carefully, reheating as needed. (3) Use “Goo Gone” to remove any remaining adhesive. (4) Immediately wash off the Goo Gone to protect the rig’s gel coat.
????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????
The beach, the lake, the water park, the shower… whatever it is, you’ll want this.
Website of the day
The 17 best U.S. state fairs
Many state fairs are on for the summer! Get your ferris-wheel-ridin’ corn-dog-eatin’ self ready to have some fun! This list from Insider ranks the top 17 state fairs around the country.
Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com
• Check the specs before buying an RV
• RV mistakes. They’re part of the lifestyle
• Million-dollar motorhome will “eat” your Mercedes-Benz AMG
Recipe of the Day
Crunchy Cheddar & Onion Chicken Breast
by Robynne Glenn from Henderson, NV
If you’re looking to jazz up chicken breast, add this easy recipe to your dinner rotation. It’s crunchy, cheesy, and super flavorful. We really like the crunchy breading on top. The blend of spices added with the cheese, crispy rice cereal, and fried onions tickle your taste buds. Your family will fall in love with this baked chicken.
We like the sound of this! Yum! Get the recipe.
SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Salmon Club Sandwich With Dill Caper Aioli
3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and phone charger must-have for RVers
This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe, you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. Read about why this radio is so important to have here.
Trivia
In post-World War II, construction projects reshaped roads in the United States. To make way for those roads, homes were razed to the ground. According to Popular Mechanics, more than 5,000 families were forced to move in New York when the 8.3-mile Cross-Bronx Expressway ran right through their neighborhood in what was a very populated section of the Bronx. Because of it, neighborhoods to the south went downhill fast, as they were cut off from normal street flow and commerce located on the other side of the highway.
*What costs more to make? Shredded wheat cereal or a shredded wheat cereal box? Guess, then check yesterday’s trivia to see if you’re right.
NEW Our favorite RV camping guidebooks. Our staff uses these excellent books for research and on our trips.
Readers’ Pet of the Day
“McTavish (not pictured) is a lively 6-month-old Scottish Terrier who adapted quickly to our wandering lifestyle. His ‘sister,’ Pyewacket, is a Lynx Point Siamese who has been traveling since she was three months old. She’s now two and so enthusiastic, as all can see!” —Jo Strickland
Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!
Stay free at more than 1,900 wineries and farms
The campgrounds are booked! Find places to stay! Stay overnight for free at more than 1,900 wineries, farms, breweries, etc.! Harvest Hosts is an alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can taste great wines and micro-brews, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. Save 15 percent on a membership by using code HHFRIENDS15 at checkout. Learn more.
Leave here with a laugh
Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.
Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.
Become a Member!
This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.
Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube
Need help? Contact us.
RV Daily Tips Staff
Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.
This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.
Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.
Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.
This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com