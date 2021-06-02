RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Issue 1613

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal; you do not change your decision to get there.” ―Zig Ziglar

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Rotisserie Chicken Day!

On this day in history: 1835 – P. T. Barnum and his circus start their first tour of the United States.

Tip of the Day

Prepare early for your RV trips – You’ll be glad you did

By Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101

Prime camping and travel season is here, but is your RV ready to go? Sometimes when we return home from an RV trip all we want to do is sit down and relax. But I’ve learned from past experiences that if I take a little time and be proactive after an RV trip, the RV will always be ready to roll at a moment’s notice.

Here are some tips to help keep your RV ready to roll…

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Easy tips to make sure your RV’s fridge stays cool all summer long

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 nuCamp T@B CS-S Teardrop Hybrid. As he reports, “The CS-S is kind of a transition trailer between a true teardrop and a larger trailer such as one of nuCamp’s other offerings. There are a number of nifty options for color customization, awnings and more, and the trailers are light enough to be towable by a wide variety of vehicles.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Airstream Caravel 22FB Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 2, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

This RV can store enough water to last years!

(Note: That headline was written tongue-in-cheek.) Henry Schwagly sent us this photo and we got a good laugh out of it. He wrote, “Be sure to pack extra water when dry camping!” Too funny!

Yesterday’s featured article: Need an RV mattress? This MIGHT be your pick to “sleep on it”

Reader poll

Have you ever been stuck in your RV during a storm so violent you feared for your safety?

Sorry to remind you, but please tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NEW: AAA MAP OF COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS (U.S. and Canada)

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Dead decal removal

Tired of those worn-out RV sidewall decals crisping up at the edges and making your rig look old and tired? Here’s how one RVer was able to remove his: (1) Use a hair dryer (or heat gun used carefully – works much faster) to warm it up. (2) Slide a fingernail under an edge to begin the pull-off process. Peel carefully, reheating as needed. (3) Use “Goo Gone” to remove any remaining adhesive. (4) Immediately wash off the Goo Gone to protect the rig’s gel coat.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

The beach, the lake, the water park, the shower… whatever it is, you’ll want this.

Website of the day

The 17 best U.S. state fairs

Many state fairs are on for the summer! Get your ferris-wheel-ridin’ corn-dog-eatin’ self ready to have some fun! This list from Insider ranks the top 17 state fairs around the country.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Check the specs before buying an RV

• RV mistakes. They’re part of the lifestyle

• Million-dollar motorhome will “eat” your Mercedes-Benz AMG

Recipe of the Day

Crunchy Cheddar & Onion Chicken Breast

by Robynne Glenn from Henderson, NV