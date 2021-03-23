Big recall on Sprinter RVs and vans for brake light concern

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling up to 56,534 model year 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The retaining washer and bolt that connect the brake pedal to the bearing block, may come loose and detach. This could cause the brake lights to stay illuminated, even when the brake pedal is not pressed.

Malfunctioning brake lights can fail to alert other motorists of the driver’s intention, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. The recall is expected to begin April 19, 2021. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3BREBOL.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

