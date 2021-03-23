RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Issue 1562

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want—oh, you don’t quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!” —Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chip and Dip Day!

On this day in history: 1857 – Elisha Otis’s first elevator is installed at 488 Broadway in New York City.

Tip of the Day

Cleaning RV air vents: A simple, important task to breathe easy

By Gail Marsh

I don’t know about you, but I rarely look up when I’m inside our RV. That changed a few days ago. I happened to be contemplating very deep thoughts (read: relaxing) on the sofa when I noticed the intake air vent above me. Hmm … it looked dusty. Really dusty! “Is there a way to clean that?” I wondered. Because the vent was too high to reach, I went back to the bathroom where I could easily reach the vent. Wow! This one was dusty, too! Read more to learn how Gail figured out how easy it is to clean these vents, and how important it is for fresh air in your RV!

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

TONIGHT: Mike Sokol’s Ask the Expert – SoftStartRV no-cut install

Watch this live streamed event tonight, Tuesday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific) with Danny Rahner from SoftStartRV. We’ll discuss Danny’s new installation method that doesn’t require you to cut any air conditioner wires, only make splices. And you’ll be able to text your questions live for us to answer during the webcast. It’s not too late to sign up here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Coachmen Cross Trek 20XG. As he reports, “This is a Class C RV, but one that has almost the same footprint as a Class B. It’s also less expensive than many Class B’s, and offers a bigger and better interior space. I feel it’s a much more usable rig than most Class B’s.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Cougar 355FBS Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, March 23, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Eight tips for taking professional-grade travel photos

You don’t need expensive photographic equipment to take good travel photos if you follow these tips that professional travel photographers use for both print and online travel articles. Whether you have a smartphone, point-n-shoot, or a fancy DSL you will add more keepers to your photo collection. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Think your RV door is locked? Think again

Reader poll

Do you carry a portable grill on your RV trips? If so, what type?

Mmmm… bring over a burger and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Is your water pump making a lot of noise?

A noisy water pump is no fun! All water pumps will make some noise, but if it’s rattling your teeth then there’s a problem. It could be air bound.

When an RV water pump draws in air it will make noise and shake or vibrate. If this is happening when there is plenty of water in the tank, then you may have a loose connection which is allowing the pump to suck in air. Check the feed line from the tank to the pump for tightness, including the fitting in the side of the tank. Your pump probably has a filter screwed into the inlet side of the pump. Make certain it is tight to the pump and pipe, and that the assembly itself is tight and not cracked, loose or damaged.

From Certified RV Technician Chris Dougherty.

Website of the day

The most luxurious RV resorts across America

Wow, park us at one of these and let us relax for a while – these are nice! Bluewater Key in Key West, FL, comes with your own tiki hut. ‘Nuff said.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Haha! We would DEFINITELY laugh if we came across one of these in person! You’d laugh too.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 46 percent don’t have a preference if their campsite is a drive-through site or a back-in site (but 44 percent prefer pull-through and 10 percent prefer back-in)

• 87 percent of couples say that one person drives all or most of the time

• 80 percent believe that RVers are friendlier than the general public

Recent poll: How many years is (or was) the loan on your present RV?

What are 10 of the most irritating campground rules? Find out here.

Trivia

How many times did you blink while reading this? Once you start thinking about it, it’ll feel weird to blink… You’re thinking about it, aren’t you? Anyway, women blink 19 times per minute while men blink just 11 times per minute. (I’ve blinked about 22 times while writing this because I can’t stop thinking about it! Ah!)

*What’s the most popular street name in America? We tell you this and some other street fun facts in yesterday’s trivia.

Something better than duct tape? Yup.

Duct tape is the greatest thing for on-the-fly repairs of all kinds. But you may want to add Waterproofing Repair Tape to your tape deck. The manufacturer claims this stuff is so good that it’ll stick to almost anything, and it’ll do it even underwater. Read more about this handy tape here. Trust us: It’s sticky, durable, and you’ll want some for yourself.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our kitties, Montana and Mia, were both adopted from the Humane Society in Missoula, MT, 11 years ago. They’ve traveled back and forth between our many workamping jobs and are great travelers and contented kitties inside the rig. They are family!” —Ann Wilson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A priest, a pastor and a rabbit enter a clinic to donate blood. The nurse asks the rabbit, “What’s your blood type?” “I’m probably a Type O,” says the rabbit.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com