Jayco recalls some motorhomes for potential LP gas leak

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021 Jayco Embark, and Entegra Reatta Class A motorhomes. The LP furnace hose may be routed incorrectly, which could restrict the gas flow, or cause chafing against surrounding components, resulting in a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of fire or explosion.

Remedy

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will remove the existing LP line and install a new extended gas manifold, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903565.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

