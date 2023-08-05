Big surprises in a small Midwest town

A recent work camping job took us to western Nebraska for a few weeks. The small town of Imperial, Nebraska, proudly stands just over twenty miles from the Colorado border. We were expecting summer heat. (We got it!) Plus, we counted on long workdays. (We had those, too.) What we couldn’t have guessed was that there could be so many big surprises in such a small Midwest town.

Mayberry revisited?

After traveling for over an hour off the Interstate highway, we finally arrived. At least twenty-seven huge, white grain elevator bins greeted us. A line of semi-trucks filled with newly harvested wheat slowly parted to let us pass through and continue our way into town. Several farm truckers waved, nodded, and smiled as we passed by.

U.S. flags were displayed outside many businesses along the two blocks of Main Street’s business district. Children rode their bicycles on side streets. Hand-painted window murals announced that the county fair was coming soon. Unattended cars idled at the curb while drivers dashed into the store to get bread and milk. Green, manicured lawns, beautiful flower gardens, and older but well-kept homes filled the streets past Main. It was like stepping back in time.

Surprises

No two houses in town looked alike. Most homes sported carefully manicured lawns with backyard vegetable or flower gardens. There were craftsman-style, Colonial, and Victorian-inspired homes. I also saw bungalows and four-square houses and delighted in their uniqueness—quite a change from the contractor-built, look-alike homes found in today’s subdivisions.

Most homes sported carefully manicured lawns with backyard vegetable or flower gardens. There were craftsman-style, Colonial, and Victorian-inspired homes. I also saw bungalows and four-square houses and delighted in their uniqueness—quite a change from the contractor-built, look-alike homes found in today’s subdivisions. Two grocery stores. Both locally owned grocery stores offered the basics along with a good selection of fruits and vegetables. I learned to shop early in the day because both stores closed at 6:30 p.m. and were not open on Sundays. (On Sundays, the town’s eight churches stood ready to warmly welcome visitors.)

Both locally owned grocery stores offered the basics along with a good selection of fruits and vegetables. I learned to shop early in the day because both stores closed at 6:30 p.m. and were not open on Sundays. (On Sundays, the town’s eight churches stood ready to warmly welcome visitors.) One movie theater. I was surprised that a small town would have a theater! Turns out, the movie theater is run by Imperial volunteers and is open only on the weekends (Friday through Sunday). First-run movies are shown on the big screen and tickets are just $5 each! An additional $5 will net you popcorn and a soda! Quite a deal.

I was surprised that a small town would have a theater! Turns out, the movie theater is run by Imperial volunteers and is open only on the weekends (Friday through Sunday). First-run movies are shown on the big screen and tickets are just $5 each! An additional $5 will net you popcorn and a soda! Quite a deal. Hospital. This small Midwest town of just 2,000 people hosts a 15-bed, critical care regional hospital, with emergency, inpatient, and outpatient care.

This small Midwest town of just 2,000 people hosts a 15-bed, critical care regional hospital, with emergency, inpatient, and outpatient care. Fairgrounds. Another good surprise was that the county fairground offered 30- and 50-amp electrical and water hookups with an onsite dump station. Sites were well kept, quiet, and surprisingly cost only $35 per night.

Another good surprise was that the county fairground offered 30- and 50-amp electrical and water hookups with an onsite dump station. Sites were well kept, quiet, and surprisingly cost only $35 per night. People. Perhaps the best surprise of all were the people of Imperial. We were warmly welcomed, and folks immediately helped us feel like a valued part of their little community. Friendly? To a fault. Helpful? They seemed to know what we needed before we asked. Loving? You bet! The hard-working folks of Imperial and its surrounding grain and cattle farms genuinely cared for us. They are proud of their small town and, after our much-too-short stay there, I’m proud of Imperial, too!

Imperial, Nebraska – a Midwest treasure

Communities like this Nebraska town are a precious American treasure. They stand as a testament to days gone by when determination, hard work, and faith encouraged and sustained its people. Imperial still clings to these important values and continues to thrive.

Tempted to stay

Too soon, another work camping job called us away from the small Midwest town with the big surprises. I could have stayed much longer. It felt good to step back into the past, even if just for a short while.

Get sidetracked!

As RVers, my husband and I often cling too tightly to our travel itinerary. We seldom allow ourselves to become sidetracked off the predetermined, direct route between home and our reserved campsite. We also often tend to visit the big places, wrongly thinking that bigger is best.

I hope my small-town surprises encourage you to investigate some tiny Midwest towns for yourself. And if you do, I hope you’ll step back in time and discover some big surprises like I did!

Do you know of a small Midwest community like Imperial, Nebraska? Let us know about it in the comments below.

RELATED

##RVT1116