Big things in a small town. Casey, Illinois, is the land of giants!

If you like big things … really big things … then you should visit Casey, Illinois. This little town is home to lots of really big things. So big, in fact, that they’ve won a place in Guinness’ Book of World Records! The town of Casey boasts a population that’s under 3,000, but its huge outdoor constructions will make a big and lasting imprint on your memory.

What’s the big deal?

Normal items you probably use or see every day are featured all around town. And they are huge! Since the town of Casey isn’t all that big, you can see everything in a quick stop off Interstate 70. Casey is located between St. Louis, MO, and Indianapolis, IN. That makes it the perfect spot to stop, stretch your legs, and see amazingly large things for such a small town!

Big things you can see in little Casey:

Largest Wind Chime — 42 feet tall, 8.5 tons in weight

Largest Rocking Chair — A little over 56 feet tall and about 32 feet wide

Largest Pitchfork — Over 8 feet long and weighs 1,940 pounds

Largest Knitting Needles — 13 feet long. You’ll also see the Largest Crochet Hook — Over 6 feet long (And yes, both have been used to actually knit and crochet. It’s a requirement to qualify for Guinness’ records.)

Also included in “Casey’s Largest” are the largest golf tee, yardstick, wooden token, mailbox, pencil, birdcage, and Dutch wooden shoes. Also the largest truck key, teeter-totter, barber pole, twizzle spoon, and golf club!

Why so big?

Each gigantic work of art originated as a big idea in the creative mind of Jim Bolin. As a citizen and businessman in Casey, Jim worried that if something big didn’t happen, Casey, Illinois, would become just another deserted, boarded-up town like so many others across the U.S. Jim figured that Casey’s location (right off Interstate 70) could keep it thriving. If only there was a reason for the highway’s travelers to stop, Casey might have a fighting chance.

“If people pull off the interstate to see something, they are going to buy gas; people have to eat, it’s a practical thing,” explains Bolin. “That’s what keeps your town alive, and we’re just trying to give them a reason for Casey to be the place where they stop.” To that end, Bolin began constructing larger-than-life installations to draw tourists to his town. And it’s paid off. People not only come to see the “big stuff,” but they also frequent Casey’s businesses. It’s a big success story. And a really big reason you need to schedule a stop in Casey, Illinois, soon!

