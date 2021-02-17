Bigfoot travel trailers recalled for gas leak possibility

Bigfoot Industries, Inc. (Bigfoot) is recalling certain 2020-2021 25b25FB, 25B25RQ, 25B21FB, and 25B21RB travel trailers equipped with Dometic 3 burner cooking stoves. The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire which could lead to injury.

Remedy

Bigfoot will notify owners, and Dometic dealers will install a remedy kit of gaskets, washers, thread locker bolts, and two round orange labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 22, 2021. Owners may contact Bigfoot customer service at 1-250-546-2155.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

