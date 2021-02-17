RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Issue 1538

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“When defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal.” ―Napoleon Hill

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Random Acts of Kindness Day! [Editorial comment: Wouldn’t it be nice if this were every day?]

On this day in history: 1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.

Tip of the Day

Add this to your home departure checklist to prevent damage

By Steve Greer

We have always turned off the home ice maker in the refrigerator when we leave for a trip of any length. It always seemed like a good idea, but I didn’t realize how much until recently.

While at home the other day, I heard the ice maker dump the ice and a few seconds later the water started running for the refill as usual… And then it just kept running and running!

Continue reading and see why this happened.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews Tiger Adventure Vehicles, The Bengal. He writes, “It seems that the folks at Tiger really understand this market. The feel of the interior is very warm and welcoming but the trucks themselves are big and beefy and quite capable of finding those Instagram-worthy out-of-the-way places.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Leisure Travel Vans Unity FX Class C? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, February 17, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Bob B. of Eloy, Arizona, and Sylvia E. of Livingston, Texas.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Try out a propane campfire when burning wood won’t do

A wood campfire is the ultimate outdoor experience in many ways. The dancing flames, flickering light and smoky aroma all bring out the caveman in us. We feel soothed, safe, warmed and Zen’d all at the same time. But what about those times and places where burning a pile of wood isn’t going to work so well or is prohibited? How about a propane fire?

Yesterday’s featured article: The many uses of WD-40

Reader poll

Do you have a chronic disease or disability that makes RVing challenging?

Please tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Help keep dust out of your RV while on dirt roads

To keep dust out of your camper while traveling on dirt or gravel roads, turn your front roof vent around to open frontwards. Leave the vent lid wide open when traveling and it will pressurize your RV and keep dust from coming in all the little nooks and crannies. I did this for many years and never lost a vent cover. Just make sure it’s open all the way. If it starts to rain, stop and close the cover. —Thanks, George Bliss!

Website of the day

Pop-A-Lock®

Reader Larry Patterson sent us this website and we thought we should share it. Larry wrote, “Pop-A-Lock company has a program where they will give you a numbered tag to put on your keychain(s). It has a message on it that says ‘If you find these keys, drop them in a mailbox. Pop-A-Lock will pay the postage’ – and they will return the lost keys to you.” Not to mention they duplicate keys, help you with stuck ignition keys, etc.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Think of the pasta-bilities! For the Italian (or pasta-lover) in your life. They need this.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• How to keep your RV’s fresh water tank fresh

• Slide-outs for your galley make storage a snap

• Full-time RVing: Learning how to “just roll with it”

#956-1

Trivia

The largest county in the U.S., the Yukon–Koyukuk Census Area, is in Alaska. It’s so large that the entire country of Germany could fit inside it. (Human) population in 2019: 5,377.

*Where is the coldest place on planet Earth, and how cold is it? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Wilson and Agnes…ready to get on the road again. 8-year-old Goldendoodle siblings.” —Lorie Schink

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

50 States, 5,000 Ideas, the best book for travelers!

This book from the experts at National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state, from the obvious to the unexpected. Sites include national parks, beaches, hotels, battlefields, dude ranches, museums and more. Each entry provides detailed travel information and fascinating facts about each state that will help fuel your wanderlust and ensure the best vacation possible. The book also includes a section on the Canadian provinces and territories. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Esther lived in a tiny travel trailer next door to Murray who had a small fifth wheel. She knocked on his door and said, “Murray, I’m having a problem. I have one of those 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles, dumped all the pieces on the table and have no idea where to start.” He replied, “What does the box show as the finished puzzle?” “It’s a rooster.” He went next door, looked on the table and said, “Esther, make us a cup of tea and I’ll help you get all the corn flakes back in the box.”

Thanks for the joke, Adrienne Kristine! Have a favorite joke? Send it to us here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com