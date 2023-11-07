RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Issue 2247

Tip of the Day

RV feeling a little stuffy? Give it a refresh and make it smell amazing

By Nanci Dixon

Is your RV getting a little stuffy? Make it smell amazing again with a couple of easy tricks.

RVs are known for getting damp and smelling moldy quickly. Whenever possible, particularly when in storage, use either a plug-in dehumidifier or a standalone moisture absorber. Both work by absorbing water vapor in the air and storing it until it can be dumped. Once you find out how often it needs to be refreshed or dumped, set a reminder on your calendar or phone. I used DampRid containers in our RV when in storage in Minnesota, and it would fill every couple of weeks. I always set the container in a bucket in case my timing was off and it overflowed.

If a musty, moldy smell persists it may be a sign of a much bigger problem.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

My RV’s TPO roof has some bubbles. Should I reroof?

Dear Dave,

I have noticed that on my RV’s TPO roof, which is now 13 years old, there are a couple of large bubbles that have appeared on areas that are not near any entry points. When walking on the roof I do not feel any spongy sections but do have these bubbles that have appeared. I have inspected all vents and do not find any loss of sealant or indications of leakage. Also, the bubbles do not appear to have any holes within the roofing material. Should I be concerned? Do I need to replace the roof soon? Or can it wait a bit until the rest of the roof needs replacement? The roof appears to be in good shape other than the bubbles. Your suggestions would be invaluable insight into this apparent issue. Thanks. —Steven the Canadian Glampur, 2010 Fleetwood Jamboree GT

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Tour the 2024 Entegra Condor 22T, a Class B+ motorhome with nice features

By Cheri Sicard

Join Myles of Myles RV for a first look at the 2024 Entegra Condor 22T motorhome, a unique small motorhome that marries a small Class C with a popup camper roof. This RV, built on a Ford Transit van chassis, is known in the RV industry as a B Plus motorhome (it’s difficult to keep up with these designations these days).

This is the first RV I have seen (which does not mean there aren’t others) that comes with factory-installed Starlink for the internet.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Every tool that should be in your RV’s toolbox and why

By Cheri Sicard

Certified RV inspector Duane from the RV Inspection and Care YouTube channel always imparts lots of practical advice in his videos, and the one below about the essential tools that every RVer should carry in their RV toolbox is no exception.

According to Duane, with a little bit of guidance and the right tools, you can do about 80 percent of RV maintenance and repair tasks on your RV.

Click here to watch

Linemen and other workers outnumbering snowbirds. RV parks are a-changin’

What do you picture in your mind when you hear the words “RV park”? The RV park in your mind’s eye may not match today’s reality. That’s because RV parks are changing. Really changing! One change? Workers. More than ever before, RV campgrounds are seeing an increase in the number of workers who need a place to live. More and more, these workers are choosing campgrounds as “home.” Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Help with after-dark RV backing

“I try to never arrive at a campsite after dark, but when I do I place 4 LED camping lanterns out: 2 at the back corners, 1 on the slide side where I need to mark any obstruction, 1 on the opposite side so I can see the direction I need to go.” Thanks to Joseph W. [You can find them on Amazon.]

Website of the day

Kid-friendly campfire stories

KOA gives us this great list of 17 campfire stories perfect for the kiddos. You’ll have the kids glued to their camping chairs with their jaws dropped open with these!

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Mac n Cheese Sandwich with Bacon

by Betsy Wolfe from Ft. Worth, TX

Bacon and mac n cheese rolled into one sandwich… pure decadence and deliciousness. The outside is buttery and a little crisp from the cheese. Inside there’s a creamy mac n cheese with a smoky flavor from the bacon. Although great alone, this would be yummy with a bowl of tomato soup too. Total comfort food!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Cats purr at the same frequency as an idling diesel engine, approximately 26 cycles per second. [Thanks to Linda O. for this interesting fact!]

*What did the very first vending machine dispense? If you don’t know we bet you’ll never (ever!) guess. Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bella (Labradoodle) was rescued at 1 and she is now 8. Her favorite things are boating & camping. When we get ready to go she is so nervous till she sees that I have packed her food. She was recently groomed and looks like a poodle this time!” —Debbie Jenson

Leave here with a laugh

