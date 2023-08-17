Thursday, August 17, 2023

Blue Ridge Parkway to close campground early due to staff shortage

By RV Travel
0
Blue Ridge Parkway's Otter Creek Campground
Tent sites at Otter Creek Campground

Due to staffing limitations, the National Park Service will end the season early, on August 24, at its Otter Creek Campground along North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway. Campground reservation holders will receive refunds.

The parkway’s remaining seven campgrounds are expected to remain open through October 31, 2023.

“To manage campgrounds, recreational areas, visitor centers and destinations that park visitors enjoy during the summer and fall season, the parkway relies on a dedicated team of year-round and seasonal employees who work across a broad range of jobs,” said Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “This year, due to a significantly reduced applicant pool, we were able to hire 64 percent of the planned seasonal employees across the Parkway in North Carolina and Virginia.

“While we are working to minimize the impacts of these lower staffing levels on our visitors, the Otter Creek closure at a lower occupancy campground allows us to shift limited staffing to higher-traffic campgrounds and visitor destinations. We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience with this and other operational adjustments that may be necessary as we navigate the remainder of the 2023 season with a commitment to high-quality services and safe working conditions for our team.”

More details about campground locations and reservations are available at the park’s website at nps.gov/blri along with a complete listing of facility operating schedules.

