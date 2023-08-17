Thursday, August 17, 2023

Looking at the new CURT CrossWing fifth wheel hitch

By Dustin Simpson
The Curt CrossWing fifth wheel hitch

At my shop, California RV Specialists, we are product distributors and have a wide selection of CURT Manufacturing products in stock for next-day delivery, including trailer hitches, ball mounts, safety chains, custom wiring, and hitch locks.

CURT Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer of RV towing products, and their products are made with the highest quality materials and workmanship. They are also backed by a lifetime warranty, so you can be sure that you are getting a quality product that will last.

CURT CrossWing fifth wheel hitch

Today, I’m checking out the brand-new CURT CrossWing™ fifth wheel hitch.

Boasting a remarkable 20,000-pound strength, the CrossWing sets itself apart from the competition by employing steel construction instead of aluminum, meticulously tested to meet the rigorous SAE J2638 standards. Remarkably, despite its robust capacity, the CrossWing remains an astonishing 65% lighter than traditional fifth wheel hitches, with its core weighing a mere 60 pounds.

Elevating the towing journey further is the incorporation of ShockDrop technology, a pioneering innovation that enhances comfort. The CrossWing is equipped with a cushioned isolator, engineered to mitigate jarring, jerking, vibrations, and rattling, culminating in a remarkably smooth and comfortable ride while towing.

Say goodbye to uncertainties during hookup, as the unique coupling system offers a visible contact surface, while the head channel guides the kingpin seamlessly into position. The result? No more guesswork and an effortless, streamlined hitching procedure.

Installing a fifth wheel hitch has never been this effortless. The CrossWing’s intelligent engineering and strategically positioned grip points make it a breeze for a single person to set up in the truck bed, conforming to industry-standard rails.

Please follow us on YouTube and follow our published articles on RVtravel.com.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVDT2190

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.

