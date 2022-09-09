Brilliant RV and camping food hacks: Why didn’t I think of that?

By Cheri Sicard

This is a fun and easy-to-watch video from the folks at Buzz Feed. Despite its simplicity and accessibility, there are a TON of great RV and camping food hacks (or tips, if you prefer) packed into these four-and-a-half minutes.

I predict you’ll find yourself using these tips and ideas over and over again on your camping trips.

Some will save time. Some will save money. Some save both.

They will also save you messes to clean up. Who wants to spend camping time cleaning up huge messes?

Like all brilliant tips, part of the brilliance lies in their simplicity.

I bet, like me, you’ll be saying, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Maybe you have. Or if you have other tips, please be sure to drop them in the comments below.

I know I have already implemented a few of these ideas. The caramel baked apples are so easy and so delicious. Everyone will love the simple taco salads made in Fritos bags. And the mess-free s’mores are inspired.

With other tips, you’ll be saying, “I never knew you could do that.”

Making popcorn in an empty beer or soda can definitely fits into this category. I plan to try that one with my next campfire.

There are no voices to listen to. Very few words to read aside from titles. So just sit back, relax, listen to the music, and soak up the camping food tips.

You’ll be eating well on your next trip.

Quick and easy camping food hacks include:

Taco salad in a corn chip bag

No-mess ice cream cone s’mores

Campfire baked caramel stuffed apples

Campfire popcorn made in a beer or soda can

Simple space efficient ways to pack spices

How to turn a thermos into a coffee maker

The easiest, neatest way ever to make pancakes

How to open a can when you forgot the can opener at home

How to mold extra dinnerware from aluminum foil

The most practical ice for your cooler

Meal prep and storage tips for meat, vegetable, eggs, and more

Best-ever campfire baked potatoes

##GRVA11