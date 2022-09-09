Friday, September 9, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTips & Advice
Tips & Advice

Brilliant RV and camping food hacks: Why didn’t I think of that?

By Video Editor
0

By Cheri Sicard
This is a fun and easy-to-watch video from the folks at Buzz Feed. Despite its simplicity and accessibility, there are a TON of great RV and camping food hacks (or tips, if you prefer) packed into these four-and-a-half minutes.

I predict you’ll find yourself using these tips and ideas over and over again on your camping trips.

Some will save time. Some will save money. Some save both.

They will also save you messes to clean up. Who wants to spend camping time cleaning up huge messes?

Like all brilliant tips, part of the brilliance lies in their simplicity.

I bet, like me, you’ll be saying, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Maybe you have. Or if you have other tips, please be sure to drop them in the comments below.

I know I have already implemented a few of these ideas. The caramel baked apples are so easy and so delicious. Everyone will love the simple taco salads made in Fritos bags. And the mess-free s’mores are inspired.

With other tips, you’ll be saying, “I never knew you could do that.”

Making popcorn in an empty beer or soda can definitely fits into this category. I plan to try that one with my next campfire.

There are no voices to listen to. Very few words to read aside from titles. So just sit back, relax, listen to the music, and soak up the camping food tips.

You’ll be eating well on your next trip.

Quick and easy camping food hacks include:

  • Taco salad in a corn chip bag
  • No-mess ice cream cone s’mores
  • Campfire baked caramel stuffed apples
  • Campfire popcorn made in a beer or soda can
  • Simple space efficient ways to pack spices
  • How to turn a thermos into a coffee maker
  • The easiest, neatest way ever to make pancakes
  • How to open a can when you forgot the can opener at home
  • How to mold extra dinnerware from aluminum foil
  • The most practical ice for your cooler
  • Meal prep and storage tips for meat, vegetable, eggs, and more
  • Best-ever campfire baked potatoes

##GRVA11

Previous articleDo you set an alarm in the morning to wake up?
Next articleRV Preview: Aliner set to announce new eco-friendly model, Evolution

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.