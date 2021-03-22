9 methods to get those stubborn bugs and guts off your RV. Yuck!

By Nanci Dixon
Bugs got your windshield view covered? Have they been ending the last flight of their life on the front of your windshield or RV? Every RVer, especially this time of year when the bugs start to take flight again, knows what it’s like for their RV to be smothered in bug guts. Sorry, little flies…
Try these easy methods to get bugs off!
- The perfect remedy: warm water, a sponge, and dawn dish soap. Dawn will dissolve wax, grease and bugs, so reserve the solution for the windshield only. If you use it on the front cap, you’ll need to re-wax it right away.
- Think Coke is just for drinking? Try shaking one up, spray over the windshield, wait a few minutes and hose it off. The acid in the Coke dissolves the bugs. Hint: This is a fun one to let the kids or grandkids do!
- Are the bugs really stuck on tight? Try this microfiber mesh bug sponge. RVers swear by it.
- Corrosion Technologies RejeX Soil and Stain Protection not only protects the RV paint, but it also reduces stuck-on bugs. It comes highly recommended.
- Rub bugs off with used dry or wet dryer sheets. Several people swear by them, both wet and dry. They can leave a slight film behind, so rinse or wipe off any residue with a damp cloth.
- Bug Off, Turtle Wax Power Foam Bug & Tar Remover, and numerous other bug cleaners are available on the market. Use according to directions, spray and wipe off quickly to avoid streaking.
- An RV detail shop suggests using a Magic Eraser to gently wipe away glued-on bugs. Use carefully. Test a small, hidden spot first – and don’t rub too hard. We imagine this would work similarly to that mesh bug sponge up above, but maybe try this first if you already have one on hand.
- When you’re all done cleaning, use Rain-X Bug Remover windshield washer fluid to help release the next batch of bugs.
- All cleaned up? Spray the front cap with 303 Protectant to help reduce the sticky bug residue from piling up in the future.
It’s a bug-eat-bug world out there. Good luck!
Related:
Dirty RV windshield? Here’s a quick cleaning tip
##RVDT1561