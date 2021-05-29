Want to buy an RV? Buyer beware!

If you are thinking of buying your first RV, beware: You will be lulled into a stupor, driven by dreams of the wonderful, charmed life you will live with it. Countless millions of dollars of advertising each year aim to pound this message into your head. And it works!

Don’t trust yourself if you feel this way. Take a deep breath. Slow down. Carefully weigh the pros and cons of RV ownership and your motives for taking up the RV life.

RV lemon law attorney Steve Lehto has some candid advice in this video about buying an RV. While he admits that an RV life can be wonderful (most people agree with him), he warns that it can also be a nightmare. The dream, he says in so many words, is often not the reality.

He is not alone in warning would-be buyers to do their due diligence when planning to purchase an RV. Lehto advises renting first, and then buying a used RV (one that you have paid to have inspected to be sure all is okay).

Watch this video if you are planning to buy an RV. Do it! You could save yourself huge headaches and heartaches later.

We at RVtravel.com are not trying to dissuade you from buying an RV. No, we’re just reminding you to do it right, with the proper investment in time researching the purchase and with realistic expectations of what might happen after you sign on the dotted line.

