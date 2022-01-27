RV Daily Tips. Thursday, January 27, 2022

Issue 1784

Today’s thought

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” ―Martin Luther King Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Cake Day!

On this day in history: 1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods: A place to carry your “grass carpet”

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Plenty of RVers carry a “grass carpet” with them to stick out under the awning. It’s great to simulate a little green when parked at some high-class RV park where your parking area is solid concrete and the nearest green is at the shuffleboard court. Problem is, how do you store your grass carpet?

For years we had to fold ours up, regardless of whether it was wet, dry, muddy or clean. We’d then stick the folded-up mess into a rectangular storage container and shove it away in the bowels of the rig someplace. Here’s another idea that might work a wee bit better.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel RV takes us on a tour of the gorgeous Keystone Montana 3791RD totally redone by Cortni Armstrong, The Flipping Nomad. Check out her beautiful fifth wheel here!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Does extreme heat make my RV’s wallpaper wrinkle?

Dear Dave,

Does extreme heat from the sun make my RV’s wallpaper wrinkle? —Jana

Read Dave’s answer.

RV travels the highway with slideout extended. Dangerous?

When we saw this photo, we cringed. How can this be safe? How can this be legal? We wondered why anyone would travel this way. Isn’t this dangerous? The slide is only about halfway out. Will it continue to extend with each passing bump and turn? Read more, then feel free to comment (politely, please).

Reader poll

Have you ever come upon a rattlesnake in the wild?

Slither over here and tell us.

Quick Tip

How to help avoid mold and mildew in your RV

When winter camping in a humid area, mold and mildew can creep in. Electric dehumidifiers are noisy and eat lots of power. Keeping the air moving in your rig can often chase off the mildew creatures, so try running a fan to keep the air circulating. And don’t let your furniture come up against an outside wall if you can help it.

Sta-Bil Rust Stopper stops rust and corrosion

Of the many gremlins that attack your RV, like mold, mildew, leaks and black streaks, rust is the gremlin that will attack your hand tools, spare parts, door hinges and other vulnerable metal surfaces and moving parts over time. STA-BIL® Rust Stopper prevents rust and corrosion by protecting metal surfaces with a long-lasting barrier while lubricating parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking. Learn more in this article.

Website of the day

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship: Connected Communities

As the site explains, “The Connected Communities Project is a visionary effort led in partnership with the US Forest Service, SBTS, and community partners to connect 15 mountain towns for economic prosperity through outdoor recreation.”

Having this might save your life

Reader Bill Jeffrey writes, “Add a marine air horn to your emergency pack. Small, light, cheap, easy to use, and can be heard for miles. They are way louder than you can yell. They double as a deterrent to scare away coyotes, bears, and so forth, and can also be used to reunite parties that have gotten separated. You can get them on Amazon for a good price. They weigh only a few ounces and easily drop into your day bag.”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 78 percent are Amazon Prime members.

• 9 percent only use disposable plates in their RV.

• 74 percent always make sure to bring an electric toaster with them in their RV.

Recipe of the Day

Double Chocolate Strawberry Gooey Butter Cake

by Robin Lieneke from Chamois, MO

Ooey, gooey, and oh so creamy, this gooey butter cake is such a treat. It is like a chocolate-covered strawberry, in cake form. Decadent and rich, we loved every bite. Our chocolate chips didn’t swirl as lovely as we would have liked so we ended up spreading them a little bit. Still delicious!

It’s National Chocolate Day, and we think this is a perfect way to celebrate! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Standardized timekeeping was brought about by the advent of railroads. Before the advent of the railroad system, keeping time wasn’t too rigid—clocks across different towns would vary from each other and nobody was too concerned about the correct time. Time didn’t so much matter… unless you were railroad operators. In Britain in 1847, all clocks were synced to the Greenwich Mean Time. By 1855, almost all clocks were synced to this time too. However, it wasn’t until 1918 that the standardization of time was finally written into law in the U.S. with the passing of the 1918 Standard Time Act. Now you know!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“She is a chocolate Lab. Loves to keep an eye on what’s happening outside. Stormy goes on every RV trip. She even gets her own dog toys to bring.” —Bruce Rives

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks for sending, Doug and Joan! Too funny!

