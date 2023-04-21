Friday, April 21, 2023

Painted ‘kindness rocks’ inspire others, but are they legal?

By Gail Marsh
kindness rocks, painted rocks
Photo credit: Noah Wulf, Wikimedia Commons

I glanced down, then did a double take. What is that? I wondered. Using the toe of my hiking boot, I pushed some leaves away until I could clearly see it—a small rock. Not just any rock. I’d found a kindness rock.

What is a kindness rock?

The movement, called “Kindness Rocks!” was started by Megan Murphy in 2019. That was when Ms. Murphy wrote the message, “You’ve got this!” on a small, smooth stone. Murphy left the message stone on a Cape Cod beach. When the rock was discovered (and deeply appreciated) by a friend, Murphy began decorating more stones. She intentionally printed words of encouragement on each rock. It was her small effort to bring hope and kindness to the area.

Another Cape Cod resident, Alice Brock, helped spread the kindness idea well beyond her hometown. Brock, a rock painter since the 1960s, began sending painted kindness rocks to her friends and family throughout the world.

Kindness spreads

Soon, the “Kindness Rocks!” movement became a worldwide phenomenon. Social media platforms like Facebook featured painted rock artistry, as folks photographed their projects and posted them online.

Today, rocks are painted by both children and adults alike and are often made to support specific charities or events in addition to encouraging kindness. Sometimes the name or hashtag of the painter is recorded on the back side of the rock.

Pandemic boost

Many folks think that the “Kindness Rocks” effort gained steam because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I remember finding the little treasures on my walks around our stix-n-brix neighborhood. Messages like “Stay strong!” let me know neighbors were thinking of each other even if we didn’t physically get together.

Found one! Now what?

Kindness rocks are usually hidden with the hope that a person will locate it, perhaps post a photo of it on social media, and then hide the rock again in the same vicinity where it was found.

Other groups of rock painters are hoping their rocks will be found, posted online, and then repositioned as far away from the original location as possible—even around the world!

As you can see, this isn’t a highly organized or standardized phenomenon. Still … the rock I found made me smile. Kindness was spread—to me. I picked it up.

Legal or… ?

Many places have since banned folks from hiding painted rocks on their privately owned land. City parks, commercial businesses, and even Disney’s theme parks disallow rocks within their borders. Carlsbad Caverns National Park was among the first national parks to ban folks from leaving painted rocks behind. Other national parks quickly followed suit, along with state parks across the country.

Park officials hope folks remember and follow the “leave no trace” practice. Bring out everything you take into the park (even kindness rocks). This will ensure our parks remain pristine and beautiful for years to come.

What about the kindness rock I found during my hike? I took a picture of it and left it at the ranger station.

How about you?

Have you ever discovered a kindness rock or painted some yourself? Do you think these messages of hope and kindness should be banned from our parks and other public places? Let me know below in the comments, please.

To learn more about The Kindness Rocks Project®, click here.

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
