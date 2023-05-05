Sun Outdoors Islamorada resort opens for business in beautiful Florida Keys

Sun Outdoors announced today that its highly anticipated Florida Keys resort, Sun Outdoors Islamorada, has officially opened for business. With something for guests of all ages, Sun Outdoors Islamorada offers tropical waters, outdoor excursions and unrivaled amenities for RVers.

Situated on 12 acres, Sun Outdoors Islamorada is home to 82 full-hookup RV sites for short-term and long-term stays, 48 vacation homes available for purchase, as well as 47 boat slips in three different marinas, private poolside cabanas and a heated pool. The new resort is the result of rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Irma in 2017, combining two legacy RV resorts, San Pedro and Sea Breeze, into one location that offers modern amenities including a clubhouse, on-site food and drinks, organized events, second-level ocean view lounge, dog walk, community fire pits, laundry, billiards, watersport rentals and much more.

Florida continues to be an in-demand market for RV travel, with the RV Industry Association estimating that RV travel contributes nearly $3 billion in economic impact to Florida annually as Americans embrace the freedom of RV travel and the great outdoors. Sun Outdoors Islamorada will be the 59th Sun Outdoors resort in Florida.

Sun Outdoors has more than 175 locations throughout the United States and Canada and offers RV, lodging, tent camping, seasonal and long-term stay sites. A mix of robust family-friendly programming, exceptional staff and customized local adventures unlock travelers’ sunnier versions of themselves. Premium amenities create comfort in the outdoors, such as on-site restaurants, heated pools, arcades and convenient general stores.

Nightly rates start at $98 for a standard full-hookup site and go up to $152 for a standard plus water view full-hookup pull-through site. More information can be found on the Sun Outdoors Islamorada website.

##RVT1103b