Calico Early Man archaeological site reopens, visitors invited

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reopening the Calico Early Man Site, an archaeological site about 15 miles northeast of Barstow in San Bernardino County, California, after completing remediation to eliminate public safety hazards.

The Calico Early Man Site is one of the most significant archaeological sites in the United State, made famous by the world-renowned paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey’s work at the site between 1964 and 1970.

In September 2016, the BLM temporarily closed the site due to public safety concerns and vandalism, including many ancient artifacts stolen. The site remained closed as vandalism and further degradation of the site increased threats to public safety. Remediation began in January 2022 and included installation of gates, backfill of excavations, and removal of dangerous structures and debris.

The BLM invites the public to visit the site for self-guided tours and to learn more about California’s extraordinary prehistoric past. Visitors can help protect America’s public lands by reporting potential resource damage to BLM Law Enforcement Dispatch at (800) 637-9152.

