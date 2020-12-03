California closes some campgrounds due to COVID-19 concerns

(December 3, 2020) — Californians will see sharp new limits on public gatherings and shopping under a new statewide order issued today by Gov. Gavin Newsom, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. RV parks and other campgrounds in five regions of the state will be prohibited from accepting overnight guests. It’s not clear yet whether that means state park campgrounds or RV parks and other public campgrounds. We’re checking.

For at least 21 days, the rules will limit an array of activities in areas facing critical care shortages, restrictions that could last through the holiday season. Eleven counties in Southern California and 12 counties in the Central Valley could be required to implement the new restrictions on Friday, based on current projections of the rising number of patients in intensive care units.

A region will have 48 hours to implement the stay-at-home order once it’s triggered. “The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Governor Newsom explained.

Affected communities will be required to close personal service businesses including hair and nail salons, playgrounds, amusement parks, bars, and campgrounds for overnight stays. Restaurants will be required to return to take-out service only. Hotels may not rent rooms to tourists.

Here are the five regions affected:

• Northern California: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

• Bay Area: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

• Greater Sacramento: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

• San Joaquin Valley: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

• Southern California: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura

State officials plan for the new shutdown rules to be in place for at least the next three weeks. After that, any reopening of closed services and activities will be based on four-week projections of a region’s ICU capacity — suggesting the broad new restrictions could easily last through the end of the year in some communities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

