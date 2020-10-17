The amazing disappearing sewer hose. Don’t let it happen to you!

We’ve all seen an RV driving down the road with half the stinky slinky flailing about as it snakes it way out of the bumper and onto the side of the road. This is one of the more universal challenges we RVers face – the vanishing sewer hose.

Of course you don’t find it until you’re ready to dump your tanks, which are filled to the brim, and you’re in a hurry to get home.

Nothing like going with hat in hand to a neighboring RVer and asking to borrow their sewer hose.

So what’s the solution? A better sewer hose cap and I’ve found one! Once again the campers at Camco have created a solution to a problem lots of RVers have. I’ve had the Camco 4-in-1 Magnetic Bumper Cap with Lug Fitting End and Standard Cap Set for a year or so now and it’s one of those little things that makes a big difference.

First of all, I like that the the cap on one side of the bumper (you choose – I bet you’re going to choose the side where the valves are) is magnetic. The magnets they’ve chosen are pretty darned strong. Inside this cap are the pegs so that your sewer hose can attach to the cap itself so when you pull it off the bumper it’s like some stinky slinky valet and the hose comes right along with it.

On the opposite end is a cap that squeezes onto the bumper but is made of a better flexible plastic than whatever came with our RV. It takes a legitimate squeeze to get it off the bumper so you’re not likely to have the situation of the stinky slinky dancing its way out to the chagrin of drivers behind you.

While this is a simple fix to a common problem those are the best kind and for under $15 you can prevent the loss of a much pricier sewer hose. Plus the whole sewer hose valet feature.