No mess, no hassle RV sewer hose storage tips

We’ve had several “adventures” with our sewer hose. In our first RV, the previous owner stored the hose in the RV’s hollow rear bumper. We did the same. It seemed like the perfect place, and so convenient. The hose stayed far, far away from our other RV equipment. No worries about cross-contamination or lingering odors. It was perfect. That is, until on our third trip out the bumper cap came off and the sewer hose vibrated completely out of the bumper! Clueless, we arrived at the campground without a sewer hose. Worse, we were hours away from a store that sold them. The experience cured us of the bumper storage idea.

Another time, we arrived at a campground only to find that our sewer hose would not reach the dump port. Only after demonstrating our predicament were we given an alternate site.

Another time we forgot our sewer hose completely. Still relatively new to RVing, our hose was stored inside a solid green container. Because identical containers were also in our garage at the time, we overlooked the sewer hose storage box and arrived at the campground without it!

Bucket it

Friends of ours swear by their “stinky slinky” storage: a bucket. When it comes time to put away their sewer hose, they wind it around inside a five-gallon bucket. They attach a bucket lid and place the hose bucket in the back of their pickup, where it lives until it’s needed next time.

This idea didn’t work for us. For one thing, we pull a fifth-wheel RV. Our hitch takes up quite a bit of space in the bed of our pickup. Wood blocks, wheel chocks, emergency cones, and an extra fuel tank consume the remainder of the space.

Another reason we nixed the bucket idea was that we routinely carry more than one sewer hose. (As mentioned, there are times when one hose won’t reach the campground dump port.) Two hoses will not fit into a five-gallon bucket, and we didn’t want to give up the extra space a second bucket would require. Certainly, if you have the space, go for it! With a bucket lid, you won’t have an odor problem and you can easily tote the bucket(s) where you need them at the campsite.

PVC pipe

You can purchase premade straight pipes designed to hold a sewer hose, like this one. It comes with mounting brackets and self-tapping screws. It’s adjustable, too.

Many RVers I know purchase regular PVC pipe and use it to make their own sewer hose storage pipe. With a little ingenuity (and perhaps a YouTube video like this one) you can DIY a storage solution too.

Fence post

You can use a PVC fence post to house your RV sewer hose. It’s similar to the pipe idea and seems to work for some RVers. Watch how one camper did this DIY project here.

Bag it?

My husband noticed these RV hose storage bags on Amazon. Although the manufacturer claims each bag is waterproof, I’m not sure it would work for us. For one thing, each bag features a “strong breathable mesh top.” The mesh “allows air to get in and lets excess water evaporate, ensuring a dry environment for your water hoses.” Hmmm. It’s the “mesh top” that concerns me. Wouldn’t fumes escape? What prevents contamination should the black water bag accidentally be placed upside down?

Plastic storage container

Currently, bins like these are what we use to store our RV sewer hoses: a heavy-duty plastic storage container with a lid. The lid seals very well, we can see at a glance what’s inside, but the biggest bonus is that we can use the storage container to sanitize our sewer hose periodically. We pour a bleach and water mixture directly into the container, slosh it around and inside the sewer hose, and pour the “gunk” into the campground sewage port. (Note: Be sure to rinse the container afterward so that the bleach won’t compromise the integrity of the plastic.)

The sewer hose storage box stays inside the front (battery) storage bay, well away from other hoses and freshwater connectors. The box also accommodates our 90-degree sewer connector—something no PVC pipe or fence post hack will allow.

How do you house your RV sewer hose? Tell us in the comments below, please!

