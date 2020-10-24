RV Review: 2021 Camp365, a most unusual folding trailer

By Tony Barthel

The 2021 Camp365 is such a different concept that it doesn’t really fit any mold, but it would fit in most garages and may take so little space that you can get it in there alongside your tow vehicle. At about 1500 lbs. it’s easily towed even with some passenger cars and smaller SUVs.

The Camp365 is a narrow pyramid when folded up but the sides come down and form the floors while other miracles of folding magic give it a roof and back wall. After only a bit of time, you have a camper that offers almost 7’ of headroom that is actually insulated with two layers of Aqualon, providing an air gap which undoubtedly also keeps some sounds out.

Love it

You can actually get the Camp365 with an outdoor shower, forced air furnace, air conditioning, bunks for up to six adults, a camp stove and more. The mostly aluminum and Aqualon structure means no wood to rot.

Another truly unique feature of this trailer is that the axles are adjustable for width so you could tow this to the edge of a forest and then retract the axles down to 48” in width and literally tow this into the backcountry with an ATV. Those adjustable axles can extend back out under racks where you could put bicycles or kayaks on the sides of the trailer, much easier than lifting these onto the roof as in other trailers.

While many convertible and folding trailers offer very little space in the event of a rain shower or other unpleasant weather, the Camp365 is pretty spacious. You could fold up the beds and bring the camp chairs in, crank up the heater and have game night inside.

I was so intrigued by this trailer I went to SeeGrins RV where they had them on display. There, I got to see the trailer get folded from triangle-towing mode to camp trailer in just a few minutes by a single individual. The ingenuity and engineering that went into this are impressive, as is the quality of the construction. I like that there is no wood used in the construction.

Owing to the uniqueness of this trailer, the metal triangle that forms the front cap of the trailer when it’s folded is also the dining table when it’s opened. You can also bring this table outside and hang it for use there.

Several models were on display including one that featured a smaller air conditioner that can be run by a single 1600-watt generator. All models include a Truma heater, which is very efficient, and there is also hot and cold running water including a shower, albeit this is outside the main compartment of the trailer.

There is also a cassette toilet available.

Lastly, the interior, although stark, is also very flexible. Rather than fixed structures, the interior is comprised of flexible structures and open space. If the layout doesn’t work for you, it’s easy to change or adapt depending on your needs or who’s going with you. It’s pretty slick.

Leave it

This trailer has a more industrial feel than some and you do have to fold it, although that’s a relatively easy process. It’s not the luxurious trailer that some are but it absolutely fills a need and is built of materials that will last for a very long time.

In Summary

While I wouldn’t think this would be a camper for people who travel all the time, this is a great camper to have in the garage that is part of an adventure package. Considering that it can be towed by Jeeps and Subarus, those with an active lifestyle may love that you can easily bring along adventure gear and head out into the backcountry for Instagram-worthy fun.

I was very surprised by how spacious and usable this camper is, yet how very towable it is, too. While there are less expensive campers, this is also built of materials that will last a good long while and be less susceptible to water damage. If you have a chance to see one of these, I think you might be impressed too, and it could be the right camper for many who seek adventure in their travels – or just want a very towable camper.