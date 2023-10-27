RVers discuss high dump station fees: ‘$50 is outrageous!’

John and Casey reported, “KOA charged us $50 to empty our tanks yesterday. Is that the going rate now?”

“Hold on,” Cliff interrupted. “You mean all you did was dump your holding tanks? $50 is outrageous!”

In agreement about dump station fees

Almost everyone around the campfire agreed that KOA’s fee was far too expensive. Newbies Jeff and Marla wondered, “Why not just empty tanks at the campground where you spend the night?” Cliff explained that often small-town parks, for example, may not offer sewer hookups or a dump station.

A campground’s cost

My husband and I have emptied our tanks at our local KOA campground a few times. It’s only a couple of miles from our house, and the management is always happy to help us out. I talked to Jenny, who works at our local KOA, and asked why any campground might charge such an exorbitant rate—as high as $50! Here’s what she had to say.

“In times past, we never charged anyone to empty their RV tanks at our camp dump station. We figured that our goodwill effort more than paid for the amount of water used by the RVer. Now things are much different. Or maybe I should say that some RVers are different. You wouldn’t believe the problems some irresponsible RVers have caused when emptying their tanks. We’ve had folks drive away, leaving the water spigot on and big puddles forming. Our sewer caps have been broken and taken. Worst of all, we’ve had to clean up some really awful messes, and so now we charge everyone a fee.”

More reasons

Another reason for assigning dump station fees is due to an increase in environmental regulations. Compliance with these regulations often means costly upgrades to a campground’s sewer system. Dumping fees help to offset these improvements.

In addition, RV parks are under extreme pressure to offer more and more amenities to campers. These amenities (e.g., bounce pad, climbing wall, programs, and activities) are costly to put in place and maintain. Dumping fees, along with other charges, help pay for these amenities.

How about you?

Have you ever paid to use a campground’s dump station? What did the campground charge you for this service? Please leave a comment with your answers below. Thank you!

Last time in “Around the Campfire”:

##RVT1128