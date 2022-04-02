Around the Campfire: Who advocates for RVers?

Talk around the campfire a few nights ago got several folks riled up. A few “newbie” RV owners wondered who they should contact about their complaints. One fifth-wheel owner couldn’t get his emergency exit window to open. The dealer was no help after the sale. A travel trailer newbie was convinced his rig had electrical issues. “Who advocates for RVers?” they wondered out loud.

More “seasoned” RVers around the fire smirked. Others actually rolled their eyes. Raymond spoke up (as only Raymond can), “Yuh should not a bought an RV unless yuh can fix it yuhself.” Hoo-boy! We were off to the races now! But it got me to wondering, “Just who does advocate for RVers?”

Advocacy groups for RVers

Look up “advocacy groups” online sometime. I didn’t count, but there are at least 131 pages of advocacy groups on the site Google suggested. Each page is single-spaced, with multiple columns on each page. One hundred thirty-one pages under the heading, “Advocacy Groups in the United States.” Amazing, huh? With so many groups you’d think there’d be at least a few who advocate for RVers, right?

RVIA

The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association licenses and certifies RV manufacturers. This group also works to set agendas for both state and federal policymakers. Here’s how RVIA states its advocacy position: “The RV Industry Association strives to ensure a favorable business environment for the RV industry and our members through advocacy at the state and federal levels.”

Do you see anything in that statement about advocacy for RVers? Me neither. The RVIA website contains “Standards and Regulations.” However, non-members do not have access to this information.

SKPs (Escapees RV Club)

The Escapees RV Club was originally organized in 1978 as a social group for RVers. The group added advocacy for RVers in 1998. They tackle issues like defending full-time RVers’ right to vote, eliminating unfair RV-specific taxes, and assisting with securing satellite services for RVers. However, I can’t find specific advocacy for RVers who have issues with safety, quality, or poor customer service.

FMCA

Family Motor Coach Association is another quasi-advocacy group. According to its website, FMCA has a Governmental and Legislative Affairs Committee. This committee encourages FMCA members to organize grassroots efforts to influence governmental policies.

Here’s how it works: FMCA informs its members about upcoming changes to current laws or new legislation that pertain to RVs and RV owners. The association then explains the legislation to its members. The members are encouraged to contact their respective senators or representatives with their views.

In the past, FMCA worked to secure satellite service for RVers. However, I could not find information about efforts regarding the RV industry’s quality issues.

So, who advocates for RVers?

Can you answer this question? Do you see a need for advocacy? Let us know in the comments below.

RELATED

##RVT1046