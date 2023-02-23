Why my ‘caveman TV’ is better than any other TV

Campfire pits are the places we can gather around and share stories. I prefer adopting the term my brother uses for contained, shared fires—a “caveman TV.” Flames flicker against the black of night while faces glow in the dark room of space. Words float across the span of hot light, but they are our words. Not words from a TV program.

Not all RVers enjoy sitting around a campfire. Reasons vary from being too cold, too hot, to too much smoke and many more. But you do have to admit the flames draw humans to the circle and the stories that are shared are full of warmth like the flames. The attraction of a “caveman TV” can be greater than the discomfort.

When we bought our RV years ago, it was filled with four televisions. FOUR! We had two in our brick-and-mortar home, and we thought that was a bit much. From our rig, we have given away one TV to our son. There is one on the patio we pull out for grandkids to watch on rare occasions. One television in the bedroom has only been watched a handful of times in all these years, and there is a TV in the living area which is seldom watched anymore because it is at an odd angle to our seating.

I’m not complaining about first-world problems. I’m just wondering if the features in our RVs are necessary and to what extent they stifle us.

When I ask other RVers, “Why did you start RVing?” the answer I get from most RVers is “Freedom.” Freedom to go where they want, when they want and escape. How far are you getting when you sit in front of your television inside your RV? Where is the adventure? What are the stories you are experiencing? Most importantly—what are the stories you are sharing?

This past year I know I have sat around a firepit or campfire at least 25 or more times with family, friends, and strangers. That is at least 25 new stories, ideas, or places I have absorbed. I’m a richer RVer for that. I’m not poorer for watching digital TV instead of caveman TV but… sometimes I wonder.

I’m not a purist of any kind. I like balance and prefer not to lean on the support of one extreme or another. We don’t need to throw our TVs away. But if you don’t have a TV in your RV (or other digital hobbies), more power to you. It’s OK to stay connected, but I wonder if there is a better way? The way you wanted to connect when you first started RVing?

When you go to busy yourself with your television (or other electronic devices), maybe you should switch out your digital TV for a caveman TV. Be someplace where you can share stories and experiences. Go where you can extend the life of real adventures. We might even need to reevaluate what is more important to carry in our upgraded RV space—a firepit or a TV? I suspect I have at least one more television to give away. At the same time, I will continue to search for available campfires so the stories will live on.

