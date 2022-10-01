Around the Campfire: Which to purchase first, the truck or the RV?

It’s an age-old question: Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Folks around the campfire changed the question to this: Which comes first, the truck or the RV? When a person decides to take the plunge and begin an RV lifestyle, should your first purchase be the truck or the RV? As you’ll see, the conversation was lively!

Truck first

“If you get your truck first, it can be your guide to buying the RV,” Stan said. “Once you know your towing capacity, that will dictate which RVs you can safely pull.”

“Getting the truck first might also save you some money,” Ron added. “A smaller, less expensive truck may mean you are limited to a smaller and less expensive RV.”

Not everyone agreed. “But then you’re stuck,” Maggie complained. “If you can’t find an RV you like within the weight parameters, you’ll end up having to upgrade to a bigger tow vehicle!”

RV first

Maggie continued, “Definitely begin by buying the RV. Then you can get all the features you want or need, like a washer and dryer, for instance. Once that big decision is made, you can buy the tow vehicle necessary.”

“Right,” Dan agreed. “Then you can buy the exact truck you need with the right tow capacity and gearing to haul your RV without any trouble.”

It depends

“For us, the financing dictated which came first,” someone else chimed in. “To be honest, it was easier to get the truck loan, so we started there.”

What about you? If you were about to begin an RV lifestyle, where would you start? What would you advise a “newbie” to do? Buy the truck or the RV first? Let us know in the comments below.

