Around the Campfire: What makes for the best RV trip—the people or the place?

Think about your favorite RV trip. Have you ever wondered why that trip ranks as your favorite? Was it the place itself—the scenery, activities, food, etc.? Or does one trip top your list of favorites because of the folks traveling with you and the people you met along the way? We discussed this question recently around the campfire.

No right/wrong answer

Frank wondered, “Is this a trick question? I mean, will it reveal something negative about my character if I answer one way or the other?” No trick, just curiosity, Frank.

“Well, then,” he continued, “I’d say my favorite RV trip has to be the one we took in 2011 to the Rocky Mountains. I’d never seen mountains before and was blown away by the views. I’d definitely say the ‘place’ is what makes that trip my favorite.”

“Mine, too,” chimed in Frank’s wife. “But for me, it was because we went there together with another couple. I was so happy that we caravanned with experienced RVers—especially navigating the steep, mountain inclines and attempting to boondock for the first time in our RV! Yes, we saw amazing sights, but I knew our friends were constantly watching out for us and I really relaxed and enjoyed that trip.”

More favorites

Bonnie spoke up next. “I’d have to say the ‘place’ is what makes the RV trip to Chesapeake Bay my favorite. I haven’t eaten such marvelous seafood since. The ocean was magnificent, as was the weather. It was just perfect, in my mind.”

John commented, “Well, if you’re including ‘food’ in this discussion, then Texas BBQ is what made that trip my favorite. And we arrived in Texas at the perfect time of year. The weather was fantastic every single day we were there.”

How to choose?

“How do you choose a favorite?” someone wanted to know. “Even if it was possible to drive an RV to Paradise, if you’re traveling with complainers, worriers, or negative folks, it’ll soon feel like, well, not Paradise!” Everyone around the fire agreed.

Your favorite?

Do you have a favorite campground or RV trip that ranks number one on your list of favorites? What makes it the best in your mind—the “place” or the “people”? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

