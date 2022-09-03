Around the Campfire: Some RV dealers and campgrounds sell your personal information

The campfire conversation a few nights ago introduced a topic I’d never even considered, let alone feared. This may be “news” to you, as well. It started with Penny complaining, “I don’t like that some RV dealers, organizations, and camps sell my information. It’s an invasion of my privacy.” Wait! What? RV dealers sell personal information?

Turns out Penny is right. Some dealers routinely sell your information to ancillary RV businesses like those that sell campground memberships, for instance. You can insist that your name and personal information not be passed along, but if you finance your RV through the dealership, they should comply with the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.

As I understand this law, companies must tell customers what information they collect, how they share this information and describe the ways in which they protect your information. Companies should also explain your right to “opt-out” if you don’t want your information shared with third parties. (I’m guessing this information is buried in the “fine print.”)

Campgrounds, too?

As for campgrounds sharing or selling your personal information, you can inquire about this issue when you make reservations or when you check in.

Some campground brochures advertise the fact that they do not share your private information (name, address, phone number, credit card information). Good for them!

Other campgrounds do collect such information, and may also gather your work email/phone number, and lifestyle information, as well (e.g., leisure activities, names and ages of children, health conditions requiring special accommodations, etc.).

Campgrounds may also collect and share non-personally identifiable information, like IP addresses, web pages visited, and more. Third parties use this information to promote offers and surveys.

If you don’t want your personal information shared, voice your opposition. Jake added, “Or just pay cash for your campsite. Then there’s no financial trail the campground can share.”

Penny clarified, “I’m not paranoid. I just don’t want junk mail or all of the solicitor’s calls on my phone.”

Jake added, “Well, you don’t want personal information to get into the wrong hands either! Identity theft is real, after all.”

Is this a problem for RVers?

The entire conversation rattled me a bit. I wondered: How prevalent is this practice? Do just the “big boy” RV dealers sell personal information? Or is it more widespread than RVers know?

Do you have concerns about your privacy while RVing or do you have any experiences with this? Share your thoughts in the comments below, please.

