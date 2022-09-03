Think you’ve been there, done that? Find new perspective by going back again

One of the gifts we received after bringing home our very first RV was a United States sticker map. I’m sure you’ve seen the kind of map I’m talking about. You may even have one of your own. The map includes stickers for every state. The idea is to place a sticker on every state you visit. It’s a “bucket list” of sorts. It’s an unspoken challenge to see how many states you can visit in your RV.

Jealous of other sticker maps?

As we’ve traveled over the past five years of RVing, we’ve seen many, many sticker maps on various RVs. I look at other RVers’ maps with awe and, yes, just a twinge of jealousy. One gal recently explained, “We only have two states left to visit: Hawaii and Rhode Island.” Wow! Her U.S. map looked so complete! Colorful stickers filled her map with all but the final two states happily filled in. (I wanted to ask about her plans for Hawaii, but I didn’t.)

Our new motto

Our sticker map looks nearly the same as it did a month after I fastened it to the RV’s wall. I’m coming to realize that we must not be “bucket list” people. Instead, we seem to have adopted a new motto: “Been there, done that. Go back again!” Yes, we travel. But we tend to return to our favorite spots, time and time again.

Comfort spots

Certain places and campgrounds just seem to hold a special place in our hearts. As much as we enjoy traveling to different places and seeing new things, we really love revisiting some of the places where we’ve already been. (I discussed this with other RVers in a previous article here.) I had a difficult time reconciling this in my own mind until recently, when I read a quote from Heraclitus (500 B.C.)

Here’s a little background about this ancient philosopher: Born into a very wealthy family, Heraclitus might well have enjoyed an easy life. His family’s wealth undoubtedly offered Heraclitus a luxurious lifestyle along the Greek coastal city of Ionia. But Heraclitus abandoned his wealth and chose instead to live in the woods. (A fellow camper!)

Here’s what Heraclitus said:

“No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.”

Change is constant

Our world is constantly changing. What’s more, so are we! When we go back to favorite places, it reminds me of past events, good times, and wonderful people. It also somehow opens my eyes as to how I’ve changed since our previous visit. Going back makes me feel grateful. Grateful for time, health, and opportunities. It also opens the possibility of making new memories, as well.

Your favorites?

Do you have favorite places or campgrounds you like to revisit, time and time again? Do you have a sticker map that’s not quite full (or a full one)? Please share and give your reasons in the comments below.

