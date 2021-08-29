Good News: Things to smile about this week, August 29, 2021

In the midst of an abundance of bad news, good news stories still bubble to the surface.

“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” —George Bernard Shaw

The closed Sparrow Point shipyard in Maryland, once the biggest steel mill in the world, is opening up again to make wind turbines. The United Steelworkers Union has partnered with U.S. Wind to start building the wind turbines there. The first project will produce 22 turbines.

The steel mill once employed thousands of workers and this new partnership will bring jobs to the area with 500 permanent and more than 3,500 construction workers.

The jobs will be Union jobs and provide not just income to the workers and their families, but will also have a positive financial impact on revitalizing the community.

Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one is a life diminished.” —Dean Koontz

June Roundtree and her husband had scoured their neighborhood for three weeks looking for their dog, Abby, to no avail. All that Abby left them was an empty collar and dog tie-out. They began to believe that Abby was lost forever.

June was working at register six at the local Walmart when she could hear a commotion in the store. Staff and shoppers alike were trying to catch a stray dog that was running frantically through the store. Soon, racing through June’s register was Abby. June called her name and she came right to her. United at last.

“In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this.” —Terry Pratchett

These kittens are very happy with their heated floors. We wish we had those floors in our RV too!

Good news about a good man

More good news

There is nothing like having a best buddy leading the way and staying by your side.

Awww from AnimalsBeingBros

