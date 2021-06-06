Campground and RV Park News, June 5, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: June 5, 2021

ALABAMA RV RESORT ADDS 15 SITES

New owners of Johnny’s RV Resort in West Theodore will make improvements including the addition of 15 more RV sites to its present total of 165. The resort caters mainly to temporary and long-term campers who work locally. Its pluses include cable TV, a swimming pool, walking paths, Wi-Fi, and a stocked, five-acre lake to fish, paddle or swim. Ask about monthly rates with 30- or 50-amp power. (251) 653-7120.

ARIZONA PREDICTS FALL THUNDERSTORM

Country Thunder, the legendary tour featuring county music’s top artists, comes to Florence October 14-17, led by the likes of Luke Combs, Eric Church, Old Dominion and Dustin Lynch. Dry campsites measuring 19 X 40 feet are available, or opt for the Premier Camping package to get a site 25 X 40 feet, a $25 goodie bag, one water fill, three meals a day for two, 50-amp service and more. While you’re there, don’t miss the downtown Florence Historic District. More info here.

FLORIDA PLAYS COUNTRY THUNDER WITH CAMPING

Scheduled for September 10-12 in Kissimmee, legendary Country Thunder booms into town with some of the top country music artists yet to be announced. Already on the program are Dierks Bentley, Eric Church and Old Dominion. RV campers must have a three-day ticket. Camping options include water only, electric only, or a site with both water and electric. Electric 30-amp power is provided or get 50 amps at added cost. Print-at-home tickets are available eight weeks ahead. Info here. Or email info@countrythunder.com. For non-ticketing questions call (866) 388-0007

LOUISIANA BEACH PARK SEES SNOW IN JUNE

A snowball eating contest on June 18-19 is just a sample of the nonstop activities, music and fun at the 42-acre Lakeview Park & Beach in Eunice. Reserve a back-in or pull-through RV site with full hookups in sun or shade. Swim in the lake, take kids to the playground and pets to the dog park. Check the events schedule in advance so you don’t miss a thing. The Barn has live music from top talent performers in zydeco, country rock, boogie and much more. There’s also a full bar and dancing. Registered RV campers get free admission to the event. (337) 457-2881. Reserve your campsite site here.

MARYLAND CAMPGROUND ADDS EVEN MORE FUN

Frontier Town RV Resort and Campground, Ocean City, is adding a new Western Experience with three rootin’, tootin’ performances daily by the Texas Trick Riders. This season, water park hours are also being extended. The park has 688 total rentals comprised of RV sites, cabins, and tent sites. Frontier Town also has mini-golf, an arcade, and the renowned Western Experience theme park. A sister park, Fort Whaley RV Resort and Campground, offers 210 total rentals including RV sites, cabins, and primitive tent sites. Guests there can ride a free shuttle to Frontier Town. Amenities at Fort Whaley RV include a heated pool, mini-golf, arcade and a fishing lake. Info here or call 800-228-5590.

MONTANA CAMPGROUND FOR SQUARE DANCES

A special square dance event is scheduled almost every evening in an air-conditioned dance hall with maple floor and professional callers at the Square Dance Center & Campground in Lolo. The seasonal campground welcomes non-dancers, too, to a scenery-surrounded campground in the Bitterroot Mountains. Have Wi-Fi, cable TV, pull-through RV sites to 75 feet, dump station or pump-out, 18-hole Wiffle Ball Golf, Frisbee Golf, fishing and walking trails. July 20-25 is Jerry Junck Mainstream Week with square dance workshops, an ice cream social, lessons, a rock ’n roll mainstream dance and a potluck picnic. (406) 273-0141

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK TURNS JUNK TO JEWELS

On June 25 a special program at Lee State Park, Bishopsville, will teach visitors to turn junk items into jewelry. Order tickets for the two-hour session here. Reserve a campsite with full or partial hookups. The park also has a dump station. Looking ahead to next winter, ask about the 30-day snowbird special that will be in effect December through February. Call the park at (803) 428-4988. For camping reservations call 1-866-345-PARK

TEXAS CAMPGROUND HAS EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITIES

Splashway Waterpark and Campground in Sheridan is a city-size destination with activities galore for all comers. Did you know that the campground also has parties and activities open only to its campers? The Fall Festival, scheduled for the weekends of September 24-26 and October 1-3 for campers only, will have costume contests, a Pumpkin Patch, a bake-off and site-to-site trick-or treating. Spend the day at the waterpark, then go “home” to your RV and exclusive evening fun. Spacious back-in and pull-through campsites have full hookups. The campground has a dog park, laser tag, putt-putt golf, two playgrounds, volleyball, basketball, horseshoes, a fishing pond, paddle sports and planned activities for children. More info here or phone (979) 234-7718

TEXAS BEACH RESORT TO OPEN THIS FALL

Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, Crystal Beach, will open with 500 premium RV sites, fast Wi-Fi, sugar-white beaches and a five-acre entertainment complex where top stars will perform. Throughout the plush 150-acre resort guests will find food trucks, a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas and swim-up bar, golf cart rentals, a turf sports field and places to dine or find snacks. Enjoy zip lines, app-based customer services and paddle sports too. Get updates here.

WEST VIRGINIA CAMPGROUND HOSTS MUSIC FEST

The annual Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival is scheduled for August 3-7 at Five River Camp Ground in Parsons. One-night reservations aren’t accepted during the festival, so bring the family for the entire family pickfest to enjoy jamming, classes, the ice cream social and days of music by top artists. The campground has hot showers, cable TV, full hookups, laundry and two dump stations. (304) 478-3515

