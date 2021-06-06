RV park owner throws in the towel. The business has changed, even shockingly

By Andy Zipser
We’ve thrown in the towel.
Eight years and three-and-a-half months after taking possession of Walnut Hills Campground (in Staunton, Virginia), we’ve passed the baton to new owners — only the fifth in the campground’s 52-year history. That might seem like we lacked stick-to-it-iveness, but campground owners are like dogs, in a temporal sense. Each year spent catering to the RV crowd is equivalent to eight or nine years of a normal human’s. That’s an awful lot of living crammed into a short spell, and it’s exhausting. Small wonder that the average tenure for campground owners is only seven years before they decide to tackle something a little less strenuous, like sheep-herding or brick-laying.
Change happens
Short though our ownership might have been, it was, however, long enough to witness a sea-change in the business and in the industry overall. It’s all busier, bigger and more demanding than it was a mere eight years ago, from the amount and size of the traffic rolling onto the grounds, to the out-sized expectations of many campers for all the comforts they left at home, to the fraying of whatever “community” they may once have enjoyed.
The campground biz, as long-time campers already know, is becoming increasingly commodified: more corporate, more Disney-fied, less attuned to the very things that once separated camping from other forms of transient lodging. What is “glamping” if not a campground form of gentrification? What are the proliferating rows of “cabins”— really just downsized cottages — if not a suburbanized version of a Motel 6, one long building chopped up into individual units, at some campgrounds with just an alleyway between them? Slap on some faux logs and stick a fire ring out front and voila! It’s back to nature.
“Shenandoah Acres, a 522-site campground within spitting distance of Walnut Hills, sold last year to a holding company for $3 million—which then turned around and sold it this past February (that’s right—less than a year later) for $17 million.”
Does that sound bitter? It’s only meant to be descriptive, as seen from the vantage point of a campground owner who’s been watching these trends unfold for almost a decade. The truth is that the world of private campgrounds is rapidly following — no, charging — down the path already forged by the larger lodging industry. Thanks in no small part to the COVID-19 pandemic, but preceding it as well, the campground sector has become a hot investment sector and the big boys are charging in. If you’re a campground owner, this has become a golden moment to sell — and selling they are.
More local campgrounds have recently been sold
Shenandoah Acres, a 522-site campground within spitting distance of Walnut Hills, sold last year to a holding company for $3 million — which then turned around and sold it this past February (that’s right — less than a year later) for $17 million. The buyer is Sun RV Resorts, which already owns several hundred properties in the U.S. and Canada.
Small Country Campground, a 150-acre property about a 40-minute drive from us in Louisa, sold 18 months ago for approximately $4 million. The sellers, Bill and Ruth Small, built the campground from scratch starting 45 years ago. Our campground, a bit smaller at 43 acres and only 150 sites, nevertheless went for $3.1 million. That’s not $3.1 million going into our pockets, of course — there are mortgages and loans to pay off, not to mention a hefty tax bite — but there will be enough to see us through a modest retirement.
So it’s carrot-and-stick. On the one hand, campground prices are attractive enough to tempt those of us who wearied of the long hours and crushing workload. On the other hand, the fun that made all that stress tolerable has been slipping away with each passing year, done in by the commodification mentioned above. One of the traditional selling points for prospective campground buyers has always been “the lifestyle” — work outdoors, no commute, enjoy the kinds of amenities unavailable to most people most of the time — but that increasingly is becoming a myth. In eight years, I doubt I had the opportunity to get into our swimming pool more than a handful of times.
Campsite costs going up
The thing is, as the few selling prices I’ve just listed will suggest, this also is becoming a business increasingly out of reach for the average mom-and-pop operator. There’s still room on the bottom rung for couples or families who can survive with a campground of 40 or 50 sites, but once you start looking at the mid-size universe of, say, 50 to 150 sites, the selling price becomes unattainable for most people. That’s where the corporate interests come in, with their deeper pockets and their capacity for at least some economies of scale — and as campers and employees soon discover, there is a world of difference between a family-owned operation and a corporate one.
Our buyers were Land Lease America (LLA), a relatively young company run by a couple of relatively young guys who are smart, personable and ambitious. When we started discussing our possible sale, LLA managed a handful of campgrounds — all KOAs — that they didn’t own, and also owned three campgrounds outright. By the time we reached closing, May 17, they had already doubled their ownership portfolio and were talking about acquiring as many as 10 campgrounds in 2021 alone. Their impact on Walnut Hills is already being felt, sometimes shockingly so.
Demand pricing at an RV park — just like airlines and hotels
For campers, for example, there’s the adoption of demand pricing, which many readers of this site have misunderstood. Demand pricing is not having one set of rates for in-season and one for off-season, or one set of rates for weekdays and one for weekends. Demand pricing is, first and foremost, dynamic: The cost of the same site for the same date will change from day to day, depending on when you make your reservation and how many similar sites are being sought by other campers at the same time. It’s what airlines do, and it’s why you will no longer be able to get a set answer to the question, “What does a water and electric back-in site at your campground cost?”
That means there are no rate sheets (ever try to get one of those from Delta?). It also means that if you stay on a site Tuesday and Wednesday and then swing by the office to see about extending by a day, you may end up paying a different rate — even though Thursday, under more traditional pricing schemes, was just another weeknight.
Employees are also affected
Employees are just as liable to get buffeted by corporate practices, such as the sudden switch from a weekly payroll to a bi-weekly one — with a week’s delay in getting paid because paychecks are being processed at a distant corporate center. That meant that the employees we last paid on May 16, for the workweek ending May 15, are getting their very next paychecks this weekend. That’s a three-week hiatus that people getting paid at or minimally above minimum wage can have a difficult time weathering.
More changes, for campers and employees alike, are sure to follow. Some may be for the better, especially if some of those corporate dollars are reinvested in the property or in higher wages. I suspect, however, that the overall trend will continue in the direction already set: Camping will be ever more crowded, more expensive, and more insulated from the outdoors it ostensibly exists to embrace. We feel lucky to have gotten a taste of the good old days, feel bad that we’ve contributed our small share to this slippery slope — and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to move on to new ventures.
Thanks to all who camped with us in the past, and safe travels, everyone!
Looks like I’ll be doing a lot more boondocking in the future….
These stories are a mixed bag. The industry needs some growth as more of us reach retirement age and we hit the road there will need to be more parks built. When I read about large corporations buying up place at these prices it scares me they are going to have to raise prices to pay for there expense and paying prices like this its a sure bet that prices are going way up.. We bought a 13 foot teardrop camper 2 years ago and found sleeping on a full size bed with a 43 pound dog to be more then we bargained for and would like to buy a 20/22 foot unit to make our camping experience better. The problem is that I see the crowded camping and wonder if I should even stay in camping with prices raising like they are. I could keep what I have it does work but many RV resorts are designed with self contained units and I need to be near a bathroom. We also retired on a modest income typical of an average American with the price of units and camping going way up we may decide to back to moteling.
I often think about doing the same as I’m retired and then start thinking of the cost of a camper trailer and the storage during winter months. An upgrade in towing vehicle and wow that’s a lot of hotel rooms. Northern Wisconsin has tons of cabins to rent just 4 or five hours away.
Such a shame. I stayed in 51 twice in June, coming and going, and it was OK. I guess I’ll look elsewhere for my next trip.
You are a fantastic writer!
I worked two summers at an RV park in Prosser, WA. The owners sold it to the owners of the Best Western. They bought to take advantage of the wineries in the area which are a big draw. They did away with long term and changed their pricing to be more like the hotel pricing. I would never stay there with the pricing like they changed it but those with fancy RVs that want all the perks of a high class resort do. When they have special events in the area they almost double the prices requiring 3 or 4 days paid in advance.
No thank you. Give me a less fancy park. I do need cable and internet but I don’t use the pool or hot tub.
Dear Andy—-I read with interest your account of your struggle when Covid restrictions in your state were announced last year. Whatever your reasons for opting to sell and retire—-it doesn’t matter. You have EVERY right, without needing to offer a reason or an explanation, to choose to sell and get on with your life. I appreciate all of the hard sluggin’ you and your team have done over the years, despite the fact that I haven’t ever stayed at Walnut Hills. Enjoy your retirement and do yourself a favour—-make sure you spend some time relaxing beside a swimming pool soon. lol You have earned it. Spend your profits well.
Never liked RV campgrounds anyway. A really good reason to avoid them further.
As an ex business person I wish you good luck, but it’s BLM’s and Forest service now if I can’t get a state or national park.
The garbage business did it the promotional business did it, it’s called merging your competitors and creating systems that created additional profits I don’t know how they can afford 17 million for a 3 million site but it’s not my money and I really don’t care. The last time I went camping was 25 years ago and I enjoyed it for the few years we did it and then our kids grew up. And now we’re in a senior 55 plus community with pools golf courses and 100 plus clubs
The only reason we never stayed at Walnut Hill is that we have been mooch docking on a fhu on our son’s farm in Covesville VA- the other side of the BRP. We stopped by to take a look several years ago and found it very pretty. We have been RVing since 2001 and Full Time since 2011. The only kind of camping we try to avoid is large corporate cgs with multiple amenities to draw families and destination “resorts” that fill with families and many teens. We enjoy our comforts in 36′ DP, but love to setup chairs outside and meet other campers. We have made long term friendships with people we walked by or who walked by our place just to chat for a minute about life on the road. We are leaving our homebase in SoCal in a few days for a two month wander with no real plans other than Escapade in WY in July. We will boon dock, and stay in gov’t parks and with any luck we will find a midsized park run by a dedicated couple or family.
Good Luck in your next venture
I have a Mom and Pop operation I would part with and we are just getting it started call me five 174254931 we are full time RV ourselves Rick
This saddens me. This was our FAVORITE campground! For us it was a get away, place we could be at on a Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. The pond, the ducks, having a cigar near the fire ring, site 63, which was PERFECT!!! I am understanding as to WHY, but I wish it wasn’t happening. I doubt if a corporate campground will feel anywhere near as welcoming. (KOA doesn’t, but some try…)
Your campground was why my wife now goes camping, you gave the two of us our joy. Thank you for that.
Take care.
I have been a camper most of my life, I am 80. What is happening today should not be called camping. It is no longer getting away and enjoying nature and Gods creation. It is not grabbing your wife and kids at the spur of the moment and head for the great out doors. Much of the time one has to reserve months ahead of time, in the mountains or the ocean signs galore, no camping or 4 hour limits on parking. I understand what brought all this on, but what a travesty.
I boated for over 45 years on large vessels much like a Class A Motorhome. I also watched that industry/business changing and not always for the better. When I started there was no electricity on any docks anywhere. Today each slip is generally powered with at least a 30 amp service, many with 50 or twin 50 amp drops. I camped as a kid in a WWII surplus tent and a Coleman kerosene lamp and a Coleman alcohol stove.
When I retired my wife and I were seriously planning on switching to camping but looking around at the situations (and partially at the populace that makes up campers) we have decided to pass on the opportunity and stick with road trips and Motel 6 overnights.
I recently tried to book a short-term stay at a beautiful little developed campground in Oregon where I had stayed 3 years ago for one night. I was disappointed to be told that they no longer are doing short-term stays, only long term leases for sites. In other words, they don’t do vacation stays like an RV park but rather they are in the residential leasing mode like a mobile home park. Is this a trend because it’s so hard for small operators to manage the place like a motel?
Motels underwent the same “gentrification” years ago. Most small “motels” are dominated by “hospitality chains” now. A couple of years ago I looked for a family motels along Route 66, in New Mexico going west, and they are mostly either closed, in some sad state of decline, or bought by national chains. “Manage like a motel” is an anachronism to me, because now motels aren’t managed like motels! I don’t have a lot of knowledge of KOA parks, but like them or not, any campgrounds that aren’t in a similar system are going to close down.
In 1990, one or two adults in New England motels for $35 were some of the highest prices in the country, only matched in southern California. Across the rest of the country, (from personal experience) many could be found for less than $20 a night. Adjusted for inflation, they should now be $40 to $75 a night. They’re not, they’re a lot more! and finding a “family-owned” motel is much more difficult. Although it’s also easier to get a minimum-corporate-standard for cleanliness, breakfast buffets, etc. but it’s also much more difficult to find places that go above and beyond for service and amenities.
I don’t know why I’m babbling. Just to say motels can’t be managed like they used to be managed, so I’d say the “trend” goes deeper than that!
We live in the Draft and have stayed at your campground multiple times, both in our RV and in the cabins.
From the sounds of it, you were burned out and forgot that owning a business means you serve your customers and not the other way around. (I say that as a small business owner who knows how frustrating that truth can be at times)
I wish you’d gone into more detail about the changes in the industry but I can see you’re eager to be out of it.
I’m glad you found your exit plan. Enjoy your retirement! Perhaps we’ll see you around the Valley sometime if you stick around.
That wasn’t how I interpreted it — I highly doubt he ” forgot that owning a business means you serve your customers and not the other way around.” I found the article very sad and very informative. Life is changing so fast in so many ways and definitely not for the better…
I guess where I see things differently is that I’m part of the group most of the commenters are lamenting – we have young kids and we are glampers.
It’s easy to hate on change, but it’s young families like ours who are allowing CG owners like Andy to sell their businesses for $3M+.
Instead of hating on us for changing the industry – how about appreciating the opportunities we are creating both for those who want to sell as well as for those who want to grow their businesses?
I wish I could downvote this. This is not a matter of the park not making enough profits or having enough visitors, or any such failing. There weren’t specific prices discussed, but they said a nearby campsite that sold for $3 million sold for $17 million a year later. That’s an awful lot of incentive to leave no matter how well or badly sites are doing, whether serving customers is job #1 or not.
Maybe you burned out on reading!, and didn’t finish reading the article, or even the two paragraphs that contain the 3 and 15 million dollar figures. Maybe it means you forgot you should read and understand an entire article before you post. (Sorry, but you should get what you seem to be glad to give.)
The campground that sold for $17M is well-known locally, but I also read the post in its entirety here.
All I’m saying is that it is young families like mine who are allowing campground owners like Andy to sell for these inflated sums, so rather than being upset the industry is changing, perhaps a little gratitude and adaptability are in order.
I understand why old school campers may not be happy (increasing prices, harder to reserve spaces, campgrounds have a lot more going on when you’re there), but as a business owner who just had the opportunity to cash out to the tune of $3.1M, these changes should be something to be excited about.
I’d love to visit some but way too many have the 10 – 15 maximum rule. Mine isn’t mint condition but it’s not duct taped and urban art either. Maybe if they drop that rule, they’d get more business who want trees and quiet and less Disney cartoon camping.
Andy- thanks for your insight into the ownership and management of a campground. Having worked in an RV park for a summer, not only did the managers work like dogs, but so did the employees. Many campers (younger, newer, self-centered) make nearly impossible demands on a park because that is that camper’s vision of what they want.
A lot of the newbies will be gone in a short time you only have to outlast them. These are the people who jump from fad to fad as New ones become available.
We have been tent campers, pop up trailer campers and now we own a 39 ft class A. We don’t enjoy lugging our suitcases up and down stairs everyday or worrying if our car is being broken into or stolen while we sleep.
I maintain our rv and we’re leaving on a 6,000 mile trip in less then 30 days. So far we have spent over 3,500 dollars just doing normal stuff. New slide seals, tires, oil and filters, odd and end things. No labor just parts, how many new owners can handle the normal time maintaining an rv takes. Ours is parked on our property and we use it on a regular basis and as you know the longer they sit the more things go wrong.
Give it time and it’ll be back to those of us that have been here all along.
I grew up backpacking in the High Sierra for 2-3 weeks every summer with my family. It was rare that we ever saw any other people, save an occasional ranger. For me, camping has always meant getting away from people and people-generated noise, amenities, conveniences and now, more than ever, technologies. It was all about immersion in nature and living as simply as possible in order to fully embrace the experience. When I’ve stayed in camp grounds it has always been the more primitive variety…water, pit toilets, possibly a few hook-ups – never the kind of campgrounds being discussed here. However, as I age, I’m thinking more about a mobile lifestyle and find this new model of non-camping to be horrific at best. Maybe I’m just getting too old to understand why humans feel the need to pollute the places they go to ‘get away from it all’ with the very things they’re supposedly trying to get away from. What are we becoming as a species? Wishing you a peaceful retirement.
Trash is a problem of their upbringing. No one taught them as kids to pick up their toys and clothes from the floor. I see people, mostly young people, walking down a sidewalk and intentionally dropping the wrapper of their snack on the ground without thinking about it. I was driving on a highway behind a pickup truck with a passenger and saw fast food containers fly out the window, intentionally thrown out. It’s a collapse of our society’s cultural standards.
Oh I dunno. I’m 69 and I remember seeing WAY more highway littering when I was a kid. Trash disposal out car windows was routine. And every road was lined with it.
Despite all the posts below trying to minimize the author’s perspective through a combination of age-ism and general claims for a desperate need for “modernization” of camping (????), this is spot-on, and is closely attached to an even larger issue: the steady privatization, corporatization, and technocritization of every aspect of life under the guises of open access and safety.
If you live anywhere in the Western half of the US, you have seen this play out on a even larger stage, and one that usually involves so-called “protected” space. 20 years ago, most of the stretch of Highway 36 between north Denver and Boulder featured wide open spaces full of life; now, that same stretch of highway looks, with the exception of the landscape itself, just like every other portion of this nation: strip malls, Targets, Wal-Marts, Pet Smarts and Michael’s stores are ugly substitute for wild nature. If marketers had ever managed to figure out how to turn the Flatirons into ads, they would have