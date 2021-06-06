RV Review: Bigfoot RV’s 25B25RQ Travel Trailer – made for cold weather

I appreciate the input of RV Travel readers, as you have eyes and ears out there that clue me in on cool RVs we should all be aware of. Such was the case with reader Ron N. who asked why we hadn’t looked at Bigfoot RV’s offerings, including the Bigfoot 25B25RQ, and I guess I simply hadn’t come across them.



Bigfoot is a Canadian company that builds fiberglass-shelled travel trailers and pickup campers. The company states that their offerings are particularly well-insulated and market them as four-season campers.

Reportedly, the Bigfoot 25B25RQ is the company’s most popular travel trailer offering. There are two main model ranges, a single-axle series and a two-axle series. The larger is the most popular. which is where the 25B25RQ lives.

What makes a Bigfoot

Interestingly, the Bigfoot trailers are a bit wider than average at 110” wide. So this gives them some advantages in terms of interior space. The company also boasts a 6’ 4” interior ceiling height, but only a 8’ 4” exterior height, excluding the air conditioner.

You’ll also notice that the interiors have a different feel than many travel trailers owing to the materials chosen to finish the interior. Along the ceilings is a marine-grade woven fabric. It sort of looks like carpeting but is washable and helps with both sound and thermal insulation.

The walls, too, are a washable material being a soft vinyl. Cabinets and other wooden structures are solid wood with a choice of two wood finishes, a traditional birch finish or a slightly darker “Driftwood” finish.

Insulation continues to the thermal-pane windows that have day/night shades on them.

Outside you can get a large storage compartment on the front tongue for the various hoses and other goodies we need as campers. The compartments have an access hatch on either side with a light inside. Further front there is another compartment that houses the two 30-pound propane bottles.

Bigfoot trailers are composed of two large fiberglass “tubs” which are joined down the middle and fused together. Each of these tubs is made of 1/8”-thick fiberglass. Then an inch-and-a-half of insulation resides between the inner and outer shell. This is both relatively lightweight and also strong, with the added benefit of providing good thermal and sound insulation.

What’s inside the Bigfoot 25B25RQ

The additional width of the Bigfoot 25B25RQ trailer does offer a more spacious feel, but that is just the start. There is a windshield and then windows on either side of the dinette, which occupies the front of this model. Of course that dinette table folds down to become a bed. But there’s also an additional seat toward the rear of the trailer that’s part of the dinette. So there’s almost a day bed even before you get to folding the table.

Incidentally, that table is held up in a manner that I’ve seen on many vintage trailers. Considering this, that means this mechanism should last a good long while. It’s also pretty easy to use.

These trailers are well-built

In fact, a number of fans of the company have attested to how well-built these trailers are – which is a good sign.

Across from the entrance is the refrigerator, which is the traditional propane-electric gas absorption model.

On the camp side in the Bigfoot 25B25RQ is the rest of the galley. It features a three-burner stove and 22-inch oven. There’s a round stainless steel sink down the line toward the rear of the galley.

Cabinets occupy the space above the dinette and also above the sink and stove. Overhead is a standard high-performance fan. You can also get one of these over the bed.

Down the camp side there’s a closet which sits opposite the bathroom. One of the nicer things about the walk-in shower is that there’s a step/seat in it.

There’s a walk-around queen bed in the Bigfoot 25B25RQ

The 60” x 74” RV queen bed sits “east-west.” But owing to the width of this trailer, it is a walk-around queen. On either side of the bed are hanging closets. There are tables below those with more cabinets across the top.

Once again, windows are the word of the day with there being a large rear window and one on either side of the camper. Factor in that high-performance fan and it becomes apparent why the air conditioner is an option on Bigfoot trailers.

In the bedroom, the Bigfoot 25B25RQ has a carpet that sits around the bed that can be lifted out and removed. That’s pretty slick as you get to walk on carpeting but it can also be taken out.

More Bigfoot

From owners I’ve talked to, people rave about the buying experience. While the trailers are sold through dealers, it has been mentioned in numerous places that you can really customize the trailers to your liking. I saw models that have three high-performance fans, solar and other changes.

You can also get this model prepped for a generator – which is unusual in a trailer of this size. If you do choose a generator. it will be an Onan 2.5 propane-fueled model.

I had a chance to speak with Grant Bilodeau, head of Bigfoot Trailers, and heard a lot of build philosophy. For example, the company takes the standard 3500-pound axles and then replaces all the plastic bushings with brass bushings that can be greased. Then they replace the standard axle tubes with much stronger tubes just for the sake of longevity. The suspension, too, features shock absorbers to provide a more controlled ride.

Grant also spoke to the design of the Bigfoot being more like a cooler with no aluminum ribs in the sides. Instead, the thick fiberglass walls act as the structure – which is much like an ice chest.

Aluminum is a terrible insulator, so Grant mentioned that you can feel the heat loss in RVs with aluminum studs in the walls. Bigfoot trailers are comfortable inside when the temperature is down to -10°F outside. Furthermore, the underbelly is completely enclosed with two heat ducts to the space. That includes one directed at the enclosed knife valves. Also, the material used to enclose the underbelly includes insulation.

Inside scoop on the Bigfoot 25B25RQ

Lastly, we RV Travel readers were given an inside scoop in that the new Bigfoot 25B25RQs available for order will be available with theater seating in place of the dinette, if one chooses.

There’s also a luggage rack on the roof, which you don’t see often.

Again, I’m grateful for the readers of RV Travel. While I do spend a lot of time trying to find the cool and unusual and also normal RVs that are available nowadays, you are a great help to me to find these RVs that are absolutely worth telling the story of.

Bigfoot is not unlike the rest of the RV industry where there is a long waiting list for RVs. But the company also states that some dealers have a standing order for a specific number of models, so that might be the way to get one.

The good thing is that the company will still work with you if you’re able to get in this way.

I took the time to call the company, which is pretty typical, and mentioned how 1990s their website is. They are in the process of a revamp – so that’s a good thing.

It’s unusual to find a company in the RV space where there are this many really positive comments in the various social places I troll – so that speaks well of Bigfoot Trailers. With this kind of credentials, no wonder the waiting list is so long.

