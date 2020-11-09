Alberta campground reservations jump 5400 percent

If there is any doubt that it’s getting harder to get a campground reservation, simply look north of the U.S. border to Alberta for some evidence.

Albertans looking for a way to be active and outdoors while adhering to public health measures have overwhelmingly turned to one activity during the pandemic — camping.

According to CTVNews, numbers from the province show a massive jump in provincial park campsite reservations in recent months, going from 5,209 in September 2019 to 286,657 in September 2020 — an increase of more than 5,400 per cent.

July 2019 saw 34,008 reservations, which jumped to 236,432 in July 2020, in June it went from 32,632 in 2019 to 181,570 in 2020 and May saw numbers more than double year-over-year, going from 40,893 in 2019 to 90,012 this year.

The numbers mark when reservations were made, rather than when they were used.

“This year was absolutely bananas,” said Clay Geddert, a manager at Camper’s Village, a retail store in southeast Calgary. He noted that new users made up a majority of the customers his park is seeing.