RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 9, 2020

Issue 1467

Today’s thought

“The secret of life is to let every segment of it produce its own yield at its own pace. Every period has something new to teach us. The harvest of youth is achievement; the harvest of middle-age is perspective, the harvest of age is wisdom; the harvest of life is serenity. —Joan D. Chittister

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Louisiana Day!

On this day in history: 1906 – Theodore Roosevelt is the first sitting President of the United States to make an official trip outside the country. He did so to inspect progress on the Panama Canal.

Tip of the Day

New to RVing or want to improve backing up hand signals? Read this

By Nanci Dixon

I am always looking for better ways to communicate clearly when guiding my husband in backing up the RV. We have finessed signals over the years from flapping like a chicken (his words, not mine) to much more definable signals.

I just found these two videos, “Hand Signals For Backing Up Your RV” and “This Far To Go” on YouTube and tried them out during our last parking event – maneuvering our 40-foot motorhome into a tight spot complete with low trees, tall water posts, electric pedestals and an unmovable picnic table. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Newmar Canyon Star 3719 Front Diesel Motorhome. As he reports, Newmar continues to deliver beautifully made motorhomes that really do reward the owners with outstanding interiors and good craftsmanship.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Water heater woes…

Dear Mike,

I’m an RV newbie with zero experience, but I’ve just noticed that my hot water heater takes a lot longer to heat up on electricity than when it’s set on propane. Is there something wrong with it, or is that just how it works? —Penelope

Read Mike’s explanation.

Dog scratches its way through RV door

What can we learn from the photos in this article? That some dogs will do just about anything to get out of an RV if left alone? Or do we learn that some RVs are so cheaply made, including their doors, that a dog can, with a little effort, scratch its way out to freedom? Check out the unedited photos.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Used motorhome shopping most-wanted checklist

Some items to consider: Has great curb appeal. Looks good and is something you can be proud to own and drive. Feels modern when you step into it. No purple velour on the walls or seats. No puke green shag carpet, no burnt orange refrigerator. Has no unusual odors: no tobacco smells, no food smells, no pets odors, and absolutely no wet, mildewy smell. Has a real bathroom, one that you can stand up in without bumping your head. And a real sink with a vanity. Has a real shower – large enough to stand up and move around in. Has a full-size refrigerator that runs on electric and propane, with enough room in the freezer to hold at least six microwave dinners. Has a large kitchen area with enough counter space to prepare food. Has a dinette where you can sit and eat meals or use a computer.

Has a comfortable couch with reading lights above and long enough to stretch out on. Has a side entry door – no rear door entry for me. Has enough room inside for me and my traveling companion, with sufficient storage space for all that we carry. Is new enough that it has modern safety features like driver and passenger air bags. Has less than 40,000 miles. Is easy to drive, easy to park, has no squeaks or strange noises, handles well on the highway, in the wind and when big trucks pass by. Is not so long or wide that it is difficult to drive and restricted from some national parks. Is mechanically reliable – with wide availability of parts – and can be worked on just about anywhere in the country.

When I find a motorhome that satisfies all of the above, I can be pretty sure it will be one I’ll enjoy. And when I get ready to sell it, it’ll likely appeal to a lot of potential buyers, and will sell quickly. —From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned. Available on Amazon.

50 ways to make money from home

This article will get you inspired, that’s for sure. Visit this page to learn 50 ways you can make some extra cash without leaving your couch. Really! It’s true!

#939F

Trivia

Men, watch out! In U.S. National Parks, men are 75% more likely to die a camping-related death than women. Yikes!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

Leave here with a laugh

A mummy covered in petrified chocolate and nuts was just discovered in Egypt. Archaeologists believe it may be Pharaoh Rocher…

