Do campground owners think we like to be squashed together? For the second time in a row, we are piled in like sardines in an almost-empty campground, lined up like soldiers—while across from us is an entirely empty row.

Last night we were packed in one after another in the middle of the campground. Around us, wide and vacant were the rest of the sites. I had been delighted with our campsite until the RVs started pulling in and I could easily reach across the aisle to meet my neighbor.

Today I had requested an end passenger side site and the escort was raving about how nice and roomy it was. I agreed, although the chief advantage was that there was a fence on the passenger side shielding us from the dusty roadway.

All roominess disappeared as RV after RV was escorted down the row in that horrendous pattern of butt to nose. (Rear end of RV to the front of adjacent RV). One RV after another rolled in while the sites behind us and in front remained empty.

What’s up with that, campground owners?

What is up with that? Don’t they know we RVers would prefer to have a little space? Is it just easier to book that way? Does it cost less somehow?

In the meantime, I am glad our neighbors pulled down their shades. They must have figured out I was looking at their dinette trying to see what they were having for dinner. I hope they pull down their bathroom shades soon….

##RVT1070