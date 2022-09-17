RVelectricity: Hershey RV Show—First look at new electrical trends

Dear Readers,

Yes, I made it to the Hershey RV Show this week in the sweetest city on earth. This is just a preliminary report on some of the cool electrical trends I’ve seen at the show, which I’ll follow up on in a few weeks.

This is actually a pretty easy show for me to get to since my FunkWorks Lab is just a 90 minute drive down I81.

It’s all about the demonstration gear!

So I’ve been here since Monday setting up my 400+ pounds of seminar gear. As you may be aware, I’ve designed and built a lot of one-off demonstration gear to show how various electrical principles work.

And I’ve added even more cameras and wireless mics to my seminar pack. I plan to try a few interview segments, which I’ll post later. At some point I’ll be trying to livestream my RVelectricity seminars, but not this week at Hershey.

Hershey RV Show attendance

Here’s the latest show attendance stats as of Thursday night. As you can see, these are really strong numbers, which bodes well for future shows. Of course, many shows were canceled or converted to virtual rallies in 2020 and 2021, so it feels good to get out in the crowds once again.

The Cummins Inverter Generators

I got a close look at the new Quiet Inverter generators from Cummins, and they’ve promised to send me one for my own experiments. Just like a portable inverter generator, this installation version slows down to idle when less power is needed, which reduces fuel consumption as well as the noise level.

Should be really interesting as a replacement for your aging installed generator. It will not only make your RV more quiet, it will allow you to boondock longer on a tank of propane, and that’s a great thing.

Volta Battery System in Sprinter Airstream

I’ve also looked at the new Volta battery system in the latest Airstream Sprinter Class B RV. This has 12,000 watt-hrs of batteries in a 48-volt configuration and a second 52-volt alternator that will completely recharge the battery banks in a few hours.

They claim up to 10 hours of running the air conditioner from battery power alone, along with all sorts of other electrical comforts. Seems to be a beautifully integrated system that I’m interesting in trying out. Yes, I’ll ask for one to play with for a few weeks on the road.

What about new air conditioners?

Truma is now offering their very quiet and very efficient Aventa line of air conditioners for aftermarket installation. As a replacement for an aging AC, this could be a great upgrade. I’ll try to get a sample to experiment with soon, but I’ve experienced the Aventa in an actual RV, and I’ll admit they’re way quieter than anything I’ve ever heard. I should have actual results with decibel meters in a few months, along with power/efficiency measurements. Could be a real game changer….

Wagyu steak is GREAT!

I had dinner at the oldest restaurant in Hershey one night, and since the specialty of the house was a Wagyu steak, I decided to try one. I’m a serious foodie, and that 12 oz. Wagu steak could be the best piece of meat I’ve ever had in my life. Yummmmmmm!!!!!

Hey, working a show as large as Hershey takes some serious calories, so I might as well enjoy myself a bit.

That’s a wrap…

I’m still teaching at the show through Sunday. If you’re in the area and would like to attend my RVelectricity seminar, it’s today (Saturday) from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you can’t make it this year, stay tuned for more of my seminars coming soon.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

