Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis: The “Profit” or the “Destroyer”?

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

Alan Warren, the sometimes outspoken host of the syndicated radio program the RV Show USA, takes a moment away from his radio microphone to “rant” (his description) about Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis. In Warren’s opinion, Lemonis’ questionable business practices have caused grief and even harm to many RVers. In this sometimes rambling 18-minute monologue he explains why he believes that way.

RVtravel.com has said many of the same things about Lemonis, who envisions himself as a gifted businessman but who may be instead more like P.T. Barnum without the master showman’s talent.

