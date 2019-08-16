Keep track of your pet with a camera strapped to its back

If your dog has almost everything, but not everything, here is something to acquire to be sure it’s the most fully-equipped canine in your neighborhood. It’s called PetNow, and it’s the subject of a crowd-funding campaign.

What it is is Big Brother on your pet’s back, “Big Brother” being you. It consists of a camera, harness and an iOS/Android app. Use the device to see the world as your dog sees it using the app, or simply to keep tabs on his whereabouts.

With PetNow riding atop the dog’s back, who cares if he wanders out of the campground? Just keep an eye on where he’s headed and when you spot a Dairy Queen coming up, head over and fetch your furry bundle of joy and maybe a hot fudge sundae, too.

Utilizing the app, users can view the camera’s live-streamed 1080p/30fps video at any time as long as there’s internet access. Owners can also talk to their pet via a two-way audio system, although it’s questionable if the animal will actually understand what’s being said or why a voice is coming out of its back. Additionally, if your little buddy takes off in the campground at night, the camera’s night vision system will still show what’s going on.

PetNow is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. The planned retail price is $169.

Who thinks of these things?