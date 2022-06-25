Camping World’s “Design Centers”: Where you do the work

A friend of mine is pretty excited. She recently discovered Camping World’s newest consumer offering: their very own “Design Center.” Camping World has been paying attention. They’ve noticed that many, many folks are redecorating their RVs. (You’ve probably noticed the trend, too.) From fifth wheels to travel trailers to motorhomes, lots of folks are redesigning the interior of their camping rigs to better reflect their personal styles. And Camping World does not intend to miss out on the potential boom in RV modifications.

Camping World’s Design Center has been open for a year

Turns out, Camping World’s Design Center concept rolled out about a year ago. During the COVID-19 isolation years, people not only purchased RVs in record numbers, but they also began remodeling them. After all, working from home meant additional available time for renovations. Stimulus money meant that folks could better afford to make their RVs just the way they like. Big box stores like Lowe’s and The Home Depot benefitted from these renovations. And Camping World took notice.

Something new?

I thought Camping World offered RV furniture and appliances to purchase for quite some time. So, what’s new about the Design Center? Maybe Camping World is simply redecorating their own stores. It makes sense from a marketing standpoint. Push all of your “redesigning” merchandise into one location inside the store and display a large sign that reads: “Design Center.” Voila! A “new” RV space targeting the RV rehabber.

New or simply rearranged?

I didn’t realize that Camping World offered kitchen faucets or peel-and-stick backsplashes. Maybe I just didn’t notice them before they moved to their new “Design Center” location. They also stock Add-a-Drawer products, medicine cabinets, and window treatments. But don’t let the “window treatments” label trick you! If you want washable, easy, breezy curtains featured in most YouTube RV rehabs, you’ll need to sew your own. Or purchase curtains from your local department store. CW stocks the typical RV pleated shades, reflective window foil, and common factory-type RV window treatments.

But wait! There’s more!

When I hear “Design Center” I envision a dedicated interior decorator sitting at a desk outfitted with a computer that will show you (in 3-D, no less) how your redesigned room or rooms will appear. I’m not sure you should expect the same level of service at Camping World’s “Design Center.” Their website says, “Just walk in and take a look! If you need assistance, we’ll be close by to help you out!” Oh, okay. I guess you’ll play the part of designer and the Camping World Design Center store personnel will help you find the items you’re looking for.

Not here … yet

Not every Camping World store features a “Design Center.” I know my local store doesn’t. At least, not yet. The Design Center idea may very well prove to be successful. With the cost of new RVs skyrocketing, more and more people are choosing to purchase “previously loved” RVs and then redecorating them in a style that they prefer. So, we’ll wait, watch, and see.

Have you visited a Camping World’s Design Center? What did you think? Tell us in the comments, please.

