Tuesday, January 10, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & RepairAsk Dave
Maintenance & RepairAsk Dave

Can I mount a backup camera on RV’s ladder?

By Dave Solberg
0

Dear Dave,
I have a ZEROXCLUB 7″ wireless backup camera that I want to mount to the back of my 32′ 5th wheel. I do not want to drill holes into the fiberglass or roof EPDM. Do you see an issue with mounting it to the ladder? I do not use the ladder to access the roof and it seems pretty rigid. —Rik, 2012 Forest River Sterling 5th wheel

Dear Rik,
The only issue I can see is that most ladders vibrate going down the road. Even though it may seem sturdy or rigid, as you state, try climbing up it and see how it moves. Even though you won’t have that much weight on it, I believe it will still vibrate.

According to the photos I can find on the web, the ladder looks like it goes up over the roof and mounts to the roof top. There’s a post attaching the ladder to the back wall at the middle, and it curves at the bottom and attaches to the back wall again. There is very little side-to-side support with this type of design, and the slightest vibration will give you an earthquake-like screen. Here is a similar mount. As you can see, the top rails curve up and attach to the roof.

Mounting a backup camera on the RV

I would not be afraid to mount a small camera on the back wall or roof, as the ladder is already mounted that way. Plus, you are only going to put in two small screws, in most cases. Use butyl tape under the base, attach it to the roof or sidewall, then cover the screws and around the base with the appropriate sealant for either fiberglass or rubber membrane.

If you are attaching it to the roof, the base will most likely be horizontal and you would want to use a self leveling sealant. If you install it to the back wall, you will want to use a non-leveling sealant so it stays put and doesn’t run down the side.

 You might also enjoy this from Dave 

How do I mount and seal security cameras on roof of RV?

Hello, Dave,
I want to mount four security cameras on the roof of the RV. Should I be concerned with drilling and sealing holes in the rooftop if I put Dicor over all the mounting fasteners? Should I find a stud or frame to drill into or …? Thanks. —Jerry, 2011 Thor Chateau 22B

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

##RVDT2033

Previous article
Using a water heater tank rinser is the key to maintaining your RV’s water heater

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.