RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Issue 2033

On this day in history: 1908 – Grand Canyon is named a National Monument by President Theodore Roosevelt. It became a National Park in 1919.

Tip of the Day

When is it time to hang up the RV keys for good?

By Nanci Dixon

There are many factors that can influence the decision to hang up the RV keys and quit RVing for good. Some of those reasons could be age or health-related, personal preferences, and financial considerations. Here are a few things to consider when deciding whether to stop RVing:

Age

As you get older, you may find that it becomes more difficult to drive, especially at night or in adverse weather conditions. You may also find that it becomes less enjoyable to drive, particularly long distances.

Safety

If experiencing difficulty driving safely, it may be time to consider alternatives to the RVing lifestyle. If seeing while driving is becoming tricky for you, it may be time to hang up those keys. You don’t want to put yourself, or anyone else, in danger.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I mount a backup camera on RV’s ladder?

Dear Dave,

I have a ZEROXCLUB 7″ wireless backup camera that I want to mount to the back of my 32′ 5th wheel. I do not want to drill holes into the fiberglass or roof EPDM. Do you see an issue with mounting it to the ladder? I do not use the ladder to access the roof and it seems pretty rigid. —Rik, 2012 Forest River Sterling 5th wheel

Read Dave's answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Using a water heater tank rinser is the key to maintaining your RV’s water heater

Utilizing a water heater tank rinser is key to maintaining your water heater. Whether you have a Suburban or Dometic water heater, sediment rests at the bottom of your tank. The only way to get it out is to disturb it at the bottom of the tank and flush it out. As Dave Solberg mentions, the drain valve is not at the very bottom of the tank. So simply draining the tank will not remove the sediment.

Continue reading

Today: Live video chat

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our three tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information.

Watch and ask questions here.

Video of the day

Minimizing RV condensation: What to do about damaging interior moisture

By Cheri Sicard

I confess, I purposely sought out this video because I am currently dealing with the issue of RV condensation myself.

Living on a beach in Mexico in the winter has presented RV challenges I did not face in the heat of summer. As always, the air is moist. But the colder outdoor temperatures have clashed with the warmer air inside my RV to produce condensation on the windows throughout.

Click here to read more and watch

Pinterest may be your gateway to building your own RV (or fixing the one you have)

By Mike Gast

When you need to figure out how to do something with your RV, buy something you think you can’t live without, or just want to research something online … where do you go? If you’re like most (especially you fellows out there), you head straight for a Google search or go to YouTube to search for answers. But there’s another option … Pinterest. Start with a horse trailer, end up with a first-class RV! I bring up Pinterest because I’ve seen a lot of discussion of late on RVtravel.com and other sites about folks disgusted with the build quality of their RVs. Read more for some great tips.

Reader poll

Do you attend church services when on the road for an extended period?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Use big enough leveling blocks

Got leveling blocks for under the tires? Make sure the blocks are big enough that the tire sits completely on the block—not overhanging it. Dually rig owners, BOTH of the tires must be supported, not just “one or ‘tuther.”

Website of the day

The Travel

This website has tons (and we mean tons) of interesting travel articles. Wondering about Nevada’s best towns? Where to stay near Glacier National Park? It’s all here and more.

Recipe of the Day

Stuffed Eggplant Italiano

by Susan Bickta from Kutztown, PA

This is a fantastic stuffed eggplant recipe. Veggies are sauteed, stuffed into the eggplant shell, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, and roasted to perfection. The combination of ingredients creates a flavorful Italian meal. Hearty enough for a main dish or cut into smaller pieces for a side dish. This is simple and wonderful!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Audubon Society was originally founded in reaction to women’s hats. In the late 19th century, it was fashionable for women to wear hats made with hundreds of feathers or even entire taxidermied birds. In London, it was common for hat makers to place single orders for up to 400,000 feathers at a time. One order required feathers from nearly 200,000 herons! Bird lovers started to take note, and George Bird Grinnell, the editor of Forest and Stream magazine, founded the precursor to the modern-day Audubon Society, even though it would not fully incorporate until 1905. Because of this, many states adopted laws against the hunting of birds for these feathers and ended the craze.

*The Prohibition Era’s most successful enforcement officers made their arrests posing as… What? Yesterday’s trivia tells you this interesting story.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Franc, our 15-year-old Dachshund. He goes on almost every trip in our motorhome. He loves to sneak up into the captain’s chairs whenever he gets a chance.” —Daniel Merkovsky

Leave here with a laugh

