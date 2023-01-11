When is it time to hang up the RV keys for good?

There are many factors that can influence the decision to hang up the RV keys and quit RVing for good. Some of those reasons could be age or health-related, personal preferences, and financial considerations. Here are a few things to consider when deciding whether to stop RVing:

Age

As you get older, you may find that it becomes more difficult to drive, especially at night or in adverse weather conditions. You may also find that it becomes less enjoyable to drive, particularly long distances.

Safety

If experiencing difficulty driving safely, it may be time to consider alternatives to the RVing lifestyle. If seeing while driving is becoming tricky for you, it may be time to hang up those keys. You don’t want to put yourself, or anyone else, in danger.

Health

If you have health issues that make it difficult or you have mobility issues, it may be more challenging to travel and enjoy the RV lifestyle. Some RVers need to hang up the keys to be able to stay near their medical facilities. My husband has glaucoma and we know that if his eyesight is compromised it will be time to hang up the keys or FINALLY let me drive.

Maintenance

An RV requires a lot of maintenance. There may be a time when unable or unwilling to do all the work required to keep up or fix an RV. Even set up and take down can become an unwelcome chore.

Finances

Owning and maintaining an RV can be expensive. If you’re on a fixed income or struggling financially, you may decide to sell your RV and find a more affordable way to travel and spend your retirement years. Campgrounds are more and more expensive, gas prices have soared and other costs have continued to rise. Some RVtravel.com readers have decided that a hotel is a better value than an RV.

Just not like the good ol’ days

Camping and RVing have changed drastically in the last few years. Gone are the days when you could decide on a Friday afternoon to camp for the weekend. Campgrounds can be crowded and reserving ahead of time takes a lot of advance planning. The new generation of campers may not be as aware of campground etiquette as in the good old days, making for some unpleasant campground interactions.

Family

Are the kids nagging you to stop? Perhaps they are more aware of your limitations than you are. When we had to let our dad know that he needed to hang up the car keys, we saw much more clearly than he did that his driving days should be over.

Alternatives

Want to keep the RV lifestyle? For those who love the lifestyle but not the travel, many RVers have been selling their RVs and buying a park model in an RV park. Others buy or rent a permanent RV lot and park their RV.

There are many people who have commented in my column Campground Crowding that they parked the RV and now travel to it by car. One snowbird couple even has two RVs, one north and one south!

Personal preferences

There are a number of factors to consider. You may simply decide that you no longer enjoy RVing for any number of reasons or that you want to try something different. Ultimately, the decision to hang up the RV keys for good is a personal one.

